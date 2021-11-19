On rascal social influencers, tabloid ‘journos’ and the signs of our times

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

  • Put simply, growth is about an increase (or decrease) in numbers or amounts or magnitudes (of economic goods and services). Thus you can have growth in population, incomes, dependency ratios, and the like. 

For anybody who has an idea of what economics is about, they know that growth is not the same as development. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.