On significance of the transfiguration

In the church, or liturgical, calendar today, August 6, is celebrated as the Feast of the Transfiguration of our Lord Jesus Christ. The transfiguration is recorded in all three of the Synoptic Gospels, namely Matthew (17: 1-13), Mark (9: 2-13) and Luke (9: 28-36).

The transfiguration was the revelation of the eternal glory of Jesus Christ, the second person of the Trinity which consists of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. This miraculous event is significant in the earthly life and ministry of Jesus Christ because it confirms his divinity, shows how he fulfilled the law and the prophets of the Old Testament and emphasizes the mystery and necessity of the incarnation.

According to Matthew, “After six days Jesus took with him Peter, James and John the brother of James, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. There he was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as the light. Just then there appeared before them Moses and Elijah, talking with Jesus.” Matthew 17: 1-3 (NIV)

The three disciples were naturally frightened by what they saw and witnessed and to assure them that all was well Matthew writes in verse 5, “While he was still speaking, a bright cloud enveloped them, and a voice from the cloud said: This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him.”

Jesus cautioned the disciples not to tell anybody what they witnessed until he had risen from the dead and in reply to why Elijah must come first he told them that Elijah will come to restore all things.

“But I tell you, Elijah has already come, and they did not recognise him, but have done to him everything they wished. In the same way the Son of Man is going to suffer at their hands. Then the disciples understood that he was talking to them about John the Baptist.” Matthew 17: 11-13 (NIV)

Significance of transfiguration

The appearance and presence of Moses and Elijah signifies that Jesus came to fulfil the law and the prophets of the Old Testament. The law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ, the Messiah, prophesied by prophets Isaiah and Micah.

The voice which the disciples heard from the cloud confirmed the deity of Jesus Christ as the beloved Son of God whom they saw in his true heavenly glory. In order to reconcile humankind with God, the Son of God had to become and take the likeness of a man, suffer on the cross, die for our sins and rise from the grave after three days.

The transfiguration strengthened the faith of the apostles and their anticipation of the passion of Jesus Christ. The ascent onto the “high mountain” empowered and prepared them for ascent to Calvary on Good Friday and Jesus Christ’s subsequent ascension into heaven after the resurrection.

According to Thomas Aquinas, the transfiguration is “the greatest miracle” in the Gospels and it’s unique, among others, because it happened to Jesus Christ and complemented his baptism. In Christian doctrine, the transfiguration is a pivotal event and one of five major milestones in the Gospel narrative of the life of Jesus, the others are baptism, crucifixion, resurrection and his ascension.

St Peter recalls and writes about this great event in his second letter and describes himself as an eyewitness “of his majesty”. Apostle Paul made reference to the transfiguration in his second letter to the Corinthians. “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And we, who with unveiled faces all reflect the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his likeness,” he wrote.

In conclusion, Christian theology attaches great significance to the transfiguration based on concrete evidence.