On Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan Island

Diplomacy

The controversial visit of the US House Speaker of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi to China’s Taiwan Island finally took place on August 2.

This happened amid strong and silent opposition from China and friends of China, global peace enthusiasts, and China watchers. Nevertheless, Ms Pelosi paid a deaf ear, more like telling China that she was going to enter their house whether they like it or not. Hence, the provocation.

Well, following this hard “slap” on China’s face Ms Pelosi appeared to have won a short time media public relations while China won big by receiving reassurance of diplomatic support from many countries (170) across the world including the UN with exception of the usual culprit (the G7 countries).

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High representative released a statement saying they were concerned by China’s “announced threatening actions” which “risk unnecessary escalation,” and alleging “There’s no justification” to use Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait.”

Here, one might say that the G7 itself decided to point its “gun” in the wrong direction intentionally as it was mute when Ms Pelosi was busy drumming up her controversial Taiwan visit. Where is fairness? Additionally, the US condemned the missile launches by China, calling it “over-reaction,” but who determines “over-reaction?”

China’s humility in allowing Ms Pelosi to land in and take off from Taiwan before conducting its response military drills disqualifies the “fear China and hate China” scare that has for long been pushed by some countries.

The cool-headedness exhibited by the Chinese leadership might have been derived from Chinese culture that calls for respect for elders and leaders.

China didn’t pay back in kind by humiliating Pelosi right away but chose to humiliate her action. However, if it was the US on the receiving end of the stick it would have been a different story.

It should be noted that the US one-China policy and China’s one-China principle have kept peace in the Taiwan Strait for 50 years now.

The United States One-China policy was first stated in the Shanghai Communiqué of 1972. This was reaffirmed in 1979 between Deng Xiaoping and Jimmy Carter, and again in 1982. Meanwhile, the One China principle is the position held by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, and Taiwan is a part of China.

If China’s top leadership was to pay a visit to the US-occupied territory of Guam, how would the US react to it? What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

China sees Taiwan as the only remaining symbol of a century of humiliation by the western world when it invaded China and colonised Hong Kong (1843), Macao (1557), and Taiwan (1895-1945).

Hong Kong and Macao have since returned to mainland China. China also sees that as long as Taiwan is not yet fully reunified with the mainland, the US will continue to use it to provoke the mainland, and feed the US military-industrial complex and domestic politics. For instance, reunification would bring to an end the yearly profitable US weapons sale to Taiwan in the name of “defending” it from mainland China attacks. In 2020 such sales amounted to $5.1 billion according to a Reuters report.