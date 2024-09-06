On the fight against malaria

With the fight against malaria back-sliding, and with mosquitoes adapting to existing tools, Uganda is leading the exploration of new technologies to regain ground.

Over 600,000 people die from malaria every year, with an estimated 76 percent under five years of age. Africa continues to shoulder the heaviest burden of the disease. At an average of 200,000 new cases per week and 130 deaths per month, Uganda suffers the world’s third-highest malaria burden, which threatens 90 percent of the country’s population living in endemic areas.

Beyond the human tragedy, a new report details the economic burden on African countries and their people, totaling more than $150 billion up to 2030. In Uganda, the average economic loss due to malaria annually is over $500 million. Tackling malaria would boost the national economy by more than US$4 billion up to 2030.

In addition to lost workdays, decreased productivity and school attendance, a single episode of malaria costs a Ugandan family an average of Shs33,500 or 3 percent of their annual income. Given that many people are infected multiple times a year, this has substantial financial consequences to families.

A family in a malaria-endemic area may spend up to 25 percent of the household income on malaria prevention and treatment. Industries and agricultural activities also suffer due to loss of person-hours and decreased worker productivity. Investors are wary of investing in countries where malaria rates are high, leading to a loss in investment opportunities.

After decades of progress, Uganda’s gains in the fight against malaria are being undermined by several factors. Cases have been on the rise since 2015. Mosquitoes are developing resistance to insecticides, and the malaria parasite is resisting antimalarial drugs.

Climate change is adding uncertainty, and resilient mosquitoes are set to change disease prevalence. Leading malaria scientists recently issued an urgent warning against the rising threat posed by rising drug-resistant malaria spreading across Africa. As Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, states in the organization’s 2023 report, a changed approach with greater resourcing, data-driven strategies and new tools is needed to regain momentum in the fight against malaria.

In recognition of the importance and urgency of regaining the upper hand in the fight against this deadly disease, global innovators are working around the clock to broaden the malaria-fighting toolkit. In recent weeks, Cote d’Ivoire started rolling out the new R21 vaccine, which is poised to save thousands of lives. To target disease-spreading mosquitoes, genetic technologies are now becoming a reality.

These technologies turn the biology of mosquitoes against themselves and are designed to be highly targeted to the specific kinds of mosquitoes which transmit disease. Genetic approaches such as this have garnered much attention over recent years, but at least one version is no longer experimental – it has entered the mainstream in the Americas. Friendly™ mosquitoes, developed by the company Oxitec, have been repeatedly tried-and-tested against the dengue-causing mosquito Aedes aegypti in Brazil.

This has resulted in a reduction of populations of the mosquito by more than 95 percent in urban communities, with no recorded harm to people or the environment. These Friendly™ mosquitoes have now been deployed in Africa, directing the same technology at the urban malaria-causing mosquito, Anopheles Stephensi.

In the face of escalating malaria cases, Uganda is embracing the new tools being developed to prevent infections, and to combat the malaria parasite and the mosquitoes that spread it. Initiatives such as the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Malaria and the private-public partnership, Malaria Free Uganda, are working to drive engagement and action towards a Uganda free of malaria.

Uganda, like Cote d’Ivoire, will be among the first countries to deploy the Malaria Vaccine which, according to the Health Ministry, is set to be rolled out in April 2025.The Uganda Virus Research Institute is leading, globally, in pioneering new solutions for the country’s most dangerous malaria-spreading mosquito species, through the Target Malaria consortium, and soon through a new partnership with Oxitec.

In the latter partnership, UVRI scientists will co-develop a solution from scratch in Uganda to combat Anopheles funestus mosquito – which is spreading malaria even during the dry season and exhibiting resistance to insecticides. As the numbers testify, new tools are urgently needed to make malaria history and Uganda is leading the way.

Dr Banoba Florence a medical doctor and a medical policy consultant