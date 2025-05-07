On the Kampala declaration to finance agri-food systems

In January this year, the African Heads of State gathered in Kampala for the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme ( CAADP).

The summit was a defining moment for the continent’s agricultural transformation agenda, culminating in the adoption of the Kampala Declaration — a new 10-year strategy to accelerate the transformation of Agri-food systems in Africa.

The Kampala Declaration lays out an ambitious yet necessary agenda — to end hunger, reduce poverty, tackle climate vulnerabilities, and create decent jobs, particularly for youth and women. But these aspirations will remain distant dreams unless they are backed by sustained and innovative financing. That’s why the upcoming Financing Agri-Food Systems (FINAS) Conference, to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, could not be more timely and significant.

The event presents a unique platform for African leaders, development partners, private sector actors, to translate the bold ambitions of the Kampala Declaration into actionable, bankable commitments.

Uganda's agri-food systems are a cornerstone of the economy, employing over 40 percent of the total population and more than 70 percent of the rural workforce. Involving youth and women in agriculture should also be a priority, as agri-food systems offer significant opportunities to harness the potential of Uganda’s youthful population and reverse the declining trend of youth involvement in the sector.

Leveraging mobile technology for agricultural solutions can create efficiencies and foster accessibility, with pilot programs like the “Youth Agripreneurs Project” and initiatives such as “Let Us Grow Uganda” showing promising results in empowering young people in agriculture. However, the agriculture sector continues to be underfinanced despite its central role in Africa’s economy and livelihoods.

Public funding often falls short, while private capital remains hesitant due to perceived risks. If we are serious about transforming food systems, we must go beyond declarations and build robust investment frameworks that unlock capital at scale — from concessional financing and blended finance tools to guarantees and green bonds. The Kampala Declaration seeks to bridge the implementation gap left by the ambitious targets of the Malabo Declaration.

However, Uganda cannot achieve these goals in isolation and requires the cooperation of other African governments. The Kampala Declaration gave us the roadmap. The Nairobi conference is the vehicle to move it forward. But we need every sector and every country pulling in the same direction. Now is the time to show that Africa’s food security is not just a dream — it is a shared, financed, and implementable reality.





The author, Mr Boaz Blackie Keizire is the Director for Policy and State Capability, AGRA.







