On the need for speed to find market for PDM goats and sheep

Although the Parish Development Model (PDM) was rolled out last year in such haste, sound and fury, the programme seems to be registering relative success among the beneficiaries who used the one million shillings that has been extended to them to buy goats and/or sheep to rear. In my recent tour of a few areas around Awoja wetland and the Bisina lakeside, I was pleasantly surprised to see several flocks of sheep grazing peacefully around these areas. My brief inquiries revealed that the healthy animals belonged to countless beneficiaries of the first phase of PDM in Soroti, Kumi, Katakwi and Ngora districts.

Suffice to say that, as the brainy people who framed this social intervention programme begin to collect preliminary evaluation data, it is imperative that the government prioritizes finding a market for the meat from these goats and sheep. This is crucial because for the last 38 years of the NRM misrule, this is the first time that funds meant for poor Ugandans have reached beneficiaries in exact amounts. The success transfer rate from the SACCOS to the individual recipients’ accounts is estimated at 90 percent, at least in the four districts listed above.

Consequently, an individual who bought six mature ewes at approximately 150,000 shillings each, may by the end of the second year have about twelve additional sheep since sheep lamb twice in a year. This crude aggregation is important.

It also means that if the local factors that pushed the price of a-year-old sheep from Shs70,000 (before PDM) to Shs150,000 will still be obtained, then selling off all the 12 offspring would generate about 1.8m. This earning would be significant enough to return the loan amount to the SACCO, hence more beneficiaries in this self-directed model. However, should the prices slump to below Shs60,000 due to lack of demand or as supply outstrips demand in the local market, then the magic bullet in PDM will be rendered futile.

So, what exactly should the government and other private actors do to link the promising but isolated producers of lamb, hogget and mutton to requisite markets? Firstly, it is paramount to ensure quality assurance and value addition. Once all parish chiefs obtain the exact numbers of community members who directed their PDM cash to acquire goats and sheep, targeted support on how to raise animals for slaughter should be disseminated through all possible avenues.

Critical questions to be answered by agricultural experts are: what does it take to raise a goat or sheep of 8 – 10kgs in twelve months? What strategies for improving small ruminant meat yield and quality can communities embrace?

For the case of Teso Sub-region and the neighboring areas, one critical step that the government should take is to revive the meat packer’s factory located in Aloet, Soroti City East division. This meat processing plant was built by Dr. Milton Obote’s government to process and pack meat. Once it is operational, it means that we can produce for export to countries such as Thailand that have been seeking to import quality mutton from animals fed strictly on grass and not on animal feed.

However, it is important to note that the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives specifies several standards ranging from transportation of live goat and sheep from farm to abattoir, humane slaughtering, carcass management, operation procedures in abattoir, and good hygienic practices, including transportation of carcass, meat and products thereof to the market place for human consumption. Only an organized factory can meet such quality assurance and value addition requirements. This means that even for the local market, meat must be transported using a refrigerated van. The backward culture of transporting livestock defecating and stressed all the way from all corners of Uganda to the capital city must stop.

Secondly, as a country, we need to create local markets by targeting Muslim special festivals and educating other Ugandans on the value of goat meat and mutton compared to beef. The halal meat that is produced on organic grass should be promoted during Eid ul-Adha. What’s more, the government needs to find ways to penetrate markets in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries. PDM as a financial inclusion system may have a chance of lifting many from poverty if we explore blue ocean strategies to restore cooperatives.

