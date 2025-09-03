On the politics of handouts in Uganda

Uganda stands at a crossroads; its political landscape is deeply compromised by the entrenched culture of handouts. At the helm of this practice is President Museveni, whose regime has mastered the art of leveraging economic vulnerability to secure political loyalty and suppress dissent.

Rather than fostering genuine dialogue on critical policy matters, Museveni’s government has increasingly opted for short-term, highly publicised monetary giveaways. These handout cash parcels delivered to youth groups, women's cooperatives, boda-boda riders, musicians, and religious leaders have become a hallmark of his leadership. What may appear to some as generosity is, in reality, a calculated strategy to maintain dominance in a politically fatigued and economically distressed nation.

The use of handouts in Uganda is not new. It is part of a broader strategy of patronage politics that predates Museveni’s regime, but has since reached unprecedented levels. The hidden cost of these so-called favours is enormous political compliance, silence in the face of injustice, and a systemic erosion of accountability.

Far from promoting empowerment or long-term development, the handout culture thrives on maintaining dependency. Uganda’s youth, who make up over 75 percent of the population, are disproportionately affected by this political dysfunction. Many are unemployed or underemployed, lacking both the skills and opportunities to build meaningful lives.

Instead of receiving targeted investments in education, vocational training, or entrepreneurship, they are often corralled into political rallies with the promise of cash handouts and vague job assurances. The government’s failure to nurture self-reliance undermines national growth. Entrepreneurship and small business development, which should be key pillars of Uganda’s economy, are stifled by the absence of policy support.

Elections in Uganda have become synonymous with giveaways. Ahead of each vote, the political temperature rises, and so does the volume of cash distributed. But this form of vote-buying not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process, it also dissuades genuine opposition and reform-minded individuals from participating in politics.

Escaping this cycle will require not just a change in leadership, but a wholesale transformation of Uganda’s political culture. The country must pivot from reactive charity to proactive policy. It means designing and implementing robust economic strategies that encourage innovation, foster job creation, and address structural barriers to social mobility.

There is also a need for greater transparency in government spending, particularly during electoral seasons. The Auditor General’s office, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, and the Inspectorate of Government must be empowered and supported to act without fear or favour.

In addition, civic education must take centre stage in Uganda’s development agenda. Empowering citizens to understand their rights, recognise political manipulation, and demand accountability is a necessity for democratic renewal.

Civil society organisations, religious leaders, and the media have a crucial role to play in challenging the status quo. Instead of celebrating the politician who gives money during campaigns, Ugandans must begin to revere leaders who bring clean water, functioning schools, and paved roads. Political maturity begins when citizens demand results, not rewards.

As Uganda looks toward future elections and a post-Museveni era, it must choose between two paths: One of short-term appeasement and long-term decline, or one of empowerment, policy reform, and national revival.

To build a future where citizens thrive, Uganda must say no to handout-driven politics and yes to visionary leadership, leadership that respects the intelligence and potential of its people and invests in sustainable, inclusive development. Only then can the country hope to fulfil its promise as the Pearl of Africa.

The writer, Edward Kazibwe, is a political analyst.