On the significance of Lent

In the liturgical calendar, today is the first Sunday in the Season of Lent which began on February 14, Ash Wednesday. Lent is an annual event and comes before Easter which will be celebrated on Sunday, March 31.

The dates of Lent are determined by the date of Easter which changes from year to year and by interesting coincidence Lent 2024 begins on Valentine’s Day. The colour associated with Lent is purple and during this period purple vestments are used in Church, including altar cloths and garments priests wear.

The season of Lent lasts 40 days and reflects the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the wilderness after his baptism by John the Baptist at River Jordan, before beginning his earthly ministry which lasted three years. African leaders are advised to emulate Jesus Christ’s good example.

The 40 days of Lent also reflect the 40 hours Jesus spent in the tomb after he was crucified and before his resurrection from the dead on Easter. The tomb was generously donated by a Pharisee, Joseph of Arimathea, whom Apostle Luke calls “a good and upright man”.

Significance of Lent

The three themes or pillars of Lent are prayer, fasting and almsgiving. During the Ash Wednesday mass or service, a priest makes a sign of the cross using ashes on the forehead of Christians as a symbol of our mortality and our need for repentance.

As the priest applies the ashes to the forehead he says, “Remember, you are dust and to dust you shall return.” The Priest may alternatively say, “Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel.”

The season of Lent is an appropriate time for Christians to apply and implement the pillars of Lent. Fasting has always been an important aspect and tradition of Lent. In practical terms, fasting means giving up, for at least 40 days, something one likes and enjoys, such as, meat, beer, wine, chocolate, smoking or social media.

On Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, most Christians will deliberately not eat meat. Fasting instils personal discipline and self-control which is one of the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit.

As a predominantly Christian country whose national motto is “For God and My Country,” Ugandans and especially the political leaders of Uganda, must during Lent pray unceasingly and repent for the sins we have committed, individually and collectively, against God and our country.

As Apostle John wrote, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves and there is no truth in us. But if we confess our sins to God, He will keep His promise and do what is right; He will forgive our sins and purify us from all our wrongdoing. If we say we have not sinned, we make God out to be a liar and His word is not in us.” 1 John 1: 8-10 (GNB)

The sins Uganda’s political leaders must seek forgiveness and repentance for are many and include gross violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms of Ugandans; endemic and systemic corruption on a massive scale which is a violation of God’s eighth commandment which says, you shall not steal and the widespread practice of witchcraft which violates the first four commandments.

One hopes that Ugandans will create time during Lent to pray for our beloved country which has gone astray and is facing a bleak and uncertain future.

God has blessed Uganda with enormous human and natural resources which must be used for the benefit and good of all Ugandans from all parts of the country, but above all to God be the glory. I wish our esteemed readers a blessed and peaceful Season of Lent.