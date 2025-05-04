On Uganda’s national language debate: Where are sociolinguists?

As I contemplated writing something about the recent conference on Kiswahili in Uganda that was held at Kololo Independence Grounds, a scientist from Makerere University posted a proposal on Uganda’s national language question. In the proposal, the scientist hinted at Kiswahili as a possible contending language in the debate when it stated that, “We already have a Luganda bulletin on every TV Station and Kiswahili is only on the National Broadcaster."

It is obvious that the above hint is largely generalised, just like labelling the conference at Kololo as being the first international conference, not only in Uganda but globally, as can be seen on the conference’s certificates of appreciation.

True, the Kololo conference could be the first of its kind since it set a precedent that has left a section of Kiswahili practitioners in Uganda with a series of individual resentments, a concern probably to be addressed by conference “attendees”.

However, seeing a scientist advancing justifications for Uganda's national language question intrigued me. Does it mean that, as sociolinguistics in general, we have given it a deaf ear due to a lack of knowledge on language planning, policing and management, as has been the general case across East Africa?

Is it to do with our strong affiliation to our ethnicities and language orientations to fairly contribute to the country's national language debates? In other words, as sociolinguists, are we content with the existing order of the day where challenges in interpreting and translating discourses outweigh dialogues on debates to search for Uganda’s national language(s)? It seems the national language question is a no-go zone in Uganda.

Subsequently, the national language debate has remained a controversial topic in the history of our country, as cautions need to be taken in that direction before saying anything. It is a Voltaire issue that even the famous Kajubi's (1987) commission failed to address.

Instead, it recommended the formation of a special committee to look into it, something that has yet to be constituted, even after the publication of the 1992 government White Paper, in which Uganda's language policy is enshrined. Now, since the government White Paper is being reviewed, has the national language question also been considered, let alone the existing dilemma on the domains of operationalising Kiswahili as Uganda’s official language?

On that line, how many of our sociolinguists have fully participated in the review process on the national language question(s), given its consultative nature? The latter question is central since, in most cases, the sociolinguists have been left out. Instead, non-linguists, such as the above Makerere University scientists with a special interest in the subject matter, have taken over positions in such critical national issues. Indeed, special thanks to the University of Michigan's Peterson Derek’s exhibition of Uganda at 60 in 2023 at the Uganda Museum.

Prof Derek’s exhibition showed, among other things, pictures of delegates from Uganda's regions in the 1970s who converged in western Uganda (Tooro Kingdom). At the Tooro conference, the national language question was deliberated, and Kiswahili emerged to occupy the position in addition to the decree that President Idi Amin made, which later established the use of Kiswahili in the only national broadcasters (i.e., Radio Uganda and Uganda Television - now Uganda Broadcasting Corporation). However, records show that there were hardly viable steps taken to popularise Kiswahili’s national status, which has remained an unknown big joke to many of us.

The writer, Dr Caesar Jjingo, is a Kiswahili pedagogies and materials development lecturer at Makerere University.

[email protected]