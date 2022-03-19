On Uganda’s real women issues

Jennifer Mukasa (not real name) was born in a polygamous family. Her father had two wives with several children. She was one of the five children from her mother. And she was a lone girl among four boys.

Like any polygamous family elsewhere, Jennifer was always a witness to frictions between her mother and her stepmother (the women of the house). However, these frictions were always moderated by Jennifer’s father (the man of the house). Unfortunately the man of the house died. Yes, Jennifer’s father died.

What followed was a real fight for the letters of administration and management of Jennifer’s late father’s property. Joel was the heir (traditional: musika) to the father. But Joel and Jennifer didn’t share a mother. Joel viewed his position as heir to the late old man as a privileged position where he would enjoy exclusive and private ownership of the late father’s property (without considering all his father’s children).

Jennifer and Joel were the most educated in the family. Jennifer’s explanations that Joel was merely a custodian of the old man’s property fell on deaf ears. After the failure of diplomatic engagement, Jennifer openly challenged her half brother Joel.

Jennifer suggested that their late father’s property be shared among all his (late father’s) children. But Joel and Uncle Peter (Jennifer’s father’s young brother) shot the idea down. They deliberately rejected the idea of distributing the estates. With mounting pressure, they relented.

But Joel and Uncle Peter connived with the extended family and clan to pass a resolution that excluded all female children from sharing their father’s property. Yes, the property of the late Jacob Mukasa would be shared among his male children only.

Joel and Uncle Peter now had a resolution of the family (adopted by the clan) to make their case against Jennifer and all the female children in the family.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), Joel was the only male child among his mother’s five children. And of course Jennifer was also the only female child among her mother’s five children. In spite of the rivalry (between their mothers), all the five female children united and challenged the five boys. And oh yes, by consequence, challenged the clan resolution. Duh! This is no fiction. This happened in one of the families in Entebbe.

**************

In the lead up to the last Tuesday’s International Women’s Day, a Kasese WhatsApp kafunda in which I am always in kamoli (outside peeping in) profiled what I would describe as women achievers. The profiles were made by Ms Edith Muhindo, Kasese prominent NRM Cadre.

But those women made it in their current position (social or career) not ‘because of’ being women but ‘in spite of’ being women. From the beginning, the odds (already) stuck against the girl child can only compare with the particulars of the Christian Doctrine of the Original Sin.

The tout pouissant (French: pervading) issue that hold all women back is social justice. The lack of gender equity (forget equality). No amount of funfair and female presence at International Women’s Day celebrations (or on any other public holiday or space) will address the issue of social justice to womenfolk.

In fact if March 8 (International Women’s Day) is not viewed as a day for the promotion of functional awareness of real issues of women in Uganda, then it is not worth anything. Without action on Uganda’s real women issues, International Women’s Day is hollow.

Even with banal entreaty associated with the drab theme of last Tuesday’s International Women’s Day, we call on the government to procure policy outlays on the real issues affecting Ugandan women.