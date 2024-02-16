Only a two-party system offers chance for change

In the run up to the 2016 elections, opposition political parties and civil society launched what was described as a grand coalition named The Democratic Alliance (TDA). It was supposed to be used as an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to challenge Mr Museveni in the 2016 General Elections.

The alliance collapsed even before the nomination of candidates. Now, there is another attempt at forging a political coalition whose purpose is the removal of Mr Museveni from power. It is called United Forces for Change.

Using the experience of other African countries, I would like to place the said United Forces for Change (UFC) in a situation where it can hypothetically cause change of government. In the first place, such an alliance would have to be a ‘grand coalition’ encompassing all aspects of national life.

Between 1990 and 2010, Africa had more than 40 peaceful changes of government through electoral processes. The opposition won in 16 elections in 13 countries. In all the 16 elections where the opposition won, they (opposition) had rallied or coalesced under one group or platform or candidate.

In October 1991, Zambia held Africa’s first post Cold War multi-party election won by the opposition. However, it should be noted that almost all opposition parties rallied behind the candidature of the late President Frederick Chiluba and his Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) against the incumbent Kenneth Kaunda of United National Independence Party (UNIP).

Other cases where a de facto opposition coalition won elections are Niger in March 1993; Burundi in June 1993; Senegal in March 2000 and Kenya in December 2002. In an almost de jure two-party system, opposition candidates won twice in both Cape Verde (1991 and 2001) and Ghana (2000 and 2008) and once in Sierra Leone (2007).

The opposition won transitional polls in countries where the former one-party ruling regime (de facto like the NRM in Uganda today or de jure like KANU in Kenya before 1992) had been greatly weakened and discredited. These examples are Pascal Lissouba’s Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS) August 1992 electoral victory in Congo Brazza; Albert Zafy’s February 1993 victory in Madagascar; Ange-Félix Patassé’s September 1993 victory in the Central African Republic; Bakili Muluzi’s May 1994 victory in Malawi and Coumba Yala’s January 2000 victory in Guinea-Bissau.

Has President Museveni reached the threshold of weakness where a united opposition would stampede him out of power? Whether NRM and Mr Museveni are weak or not, success for the coalition such as I am dreaming about can only depend on the organisation of the opposition coalition.

Indeed as we offer cases where an opposition coalition has won elections, there are cases where failure or refusal of opposition forces to unite may have cost them victory. In Gabon, the August 30, 2009 poll returned the ruling party’s Mr Aly Bongo with 41.7 percent. Each of his two main rivals running as independent candidates got 25 percent.

With a simple majority rule, it is hypothetical that a coalition between these two main (independent) candidates would have landed them victory with 50 percent of the vote.

In 2001 presidential elections in Zambia, the ruling MMD’s candidate Levy Mwanawassa was challenged by 10 opposition candidates who failed (or refused) to rally behind UNIP’s Anderson Mazoka, the most serious challenger among them. Mr Mwanawassa won the presidency with a mere 29.15 percent, against Mazoka’s 27.20 percent. The third candidate got 13.1 percent; the fourth one 10.12 percent and the fifth one garnered 8.9 percent.