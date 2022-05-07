Only evidence can convince Ugandans NUP was bribed

This week, allegations that the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, and his wife Barbie were having secret meetings with the regime’s most powerful people started doing the rounds on social media.

The allegations were made by someone who claimed he goes to State House regularly. Mr Kyagulanyi, it was alleged, has met President Museveni’s brother, Salim Saleh, arguably Uganda’s de facto vice president. And Barbie, it was alleged, has made several secret trips to the State House. No evidence was given.

Meeting Salim Saleh or going to State House is not a crime, of course. But if you are in Opposition in Uganda and you seem to be the leading light, as Mr Kyagulanyi is, a meeting with a man seen as the taproot of the regime and is doing everything in his power to ensure the regime continues to cling to power is going to raise suspicion.

Opposition, fragmented as it is, is trying to put an end to the regime’s stranglehold on power. Therefore, any talk of its senior members meeting with the regime’s henchmen would create the impression that it is being bribed and is fooling Ugandans.

The regime has a history of using money and job offers to bribe critics and weaken the Opposition. Here are some good examples: Beti Olive Namisango Kamya (appointed IGG), Beatrice Anywar (appointed Cabinet minister), Anita Among (elected Speaker of Parliament), Betty Amongi (appointed Cabinet minister), Nelson Ocheger Malinga (appointed ambassador), Henry Mayiga (appointed ambassador), etc.

Others such as Eria Kategaya, Maria Mutagamba, Aggrey Owori, etc. have since gone the way of all flesh.

The struggle continues, but Ugandans are now caught between a rock and a hard place. It is abundantly clear that the regime is setting the stage for a dynasty, which (as I wrote last Sunday) will bring us autocracy Part II. Opposition, like government, is teeming with men and women whose integrity is almost zero.

Does this mean the allegations levelled against NUP and its leaders are true? I do not know. But for us to know, we need two things: evidence and the passage of time.

Evidence — because if you say that NUP is on the payroll of the regime and its leaders meet with the regime’s top officials and you have irrefutable evidence, you are home and dry. The evidence will do the talking for you — in a manner of speaking.

And the passage of time? It reveals things that are hidden and does change things and people. If NUP is fooling Ugandans, and its top officials are getting tons of money from the regime, Ugandans will know this in the course of time.

As we try to free ourselves from the regime’s chokehold, our real problem, it seems to me, is that we do not have enough incorruptible Ugandans. The regime is capitalising on the corruptibility of Ugandans to prolong its stay in power.

Also, many Ugandans do not have proper sources of income. Some people became career government critics because they had nothing to do. Some people say they own and run businesses. However, in Uganda, you should take that with a pinch of salt unless the businesses are registered, make real money, employ people and pay tax.

A lot is going to be said about NUP, and the regime will continue to hire people it knows will sow confusion. But if you are disillusioned that the politicians you trust are letting you down, always demand evidence before you believe what is said.