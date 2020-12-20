Only one phone call away  from a Covid-19 party

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

For a brief moment this week, musicians, entertainment promoters and concert goers thought they had seen the ray of light they had been hoping for in this dark year of the coronavirus.

However, in light of the rise in Covid-19 infections and the fact that we are back to counting our ICU beds, perhaps it was all too much to hope for.

The busting of a concert headlined by Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems for violation of Covid-19 rules merely added a spanner in the works, landing a few people in jail, annoying local performers and kicking up a Twitter storm between Uganda and Nigeria.

So how was the whole thing allowed to happen? The police catches a cold when they sniff a politician’s rally and we were supposed to believe that they did not catch a whiff of this concert before it went down? Perhaps some preventive arrests would have been in order.

When the videos of screaming partygoers circulated and law enforcement swung into action, details began to trickle out, as they usually do.

Members of the public started asking questions. So how was a concert that did not meet requirements allowed to happen? On one of my WhatsApp forums, someone asked, “Whose children are those who attended the concert?” In an attempt to answer those questions, I discovered this week, that I am only one phone call away from knowing someone who went to the concert.

Perhaps it is good that I maintain one foot in the party world or that I keep an ear to the ground when it comes to what the children are up to.

If, God forbid, something nastier had happened at that concert beyond the potential exposure to Covid-19, I would not be among the shocked horde of parents lining up outside an emergency room, waiting for some information and an explanation of what went down.

On the contrary, I would have several numbers on speed dial, of people who can explain the events and account for others.

The simple answer is, the people who went to that party are the kind who have no trouble raising Shs100, 000 for a ticket and have access to transport to get them across town to Munyonyo and to get back to their homes after hours.

If anyone is looking for who attended this concert, there is a place to start.

For some of the people reading the newspaper reports and watching the TV news aghast at the fact someone dared to hold a concert in these times, I dare you to pick up a phone and have some real conversations with your dear ones.

Find out what they have been up to. We just might be able to solve the mystery of the lockdown party. If for some reason, we had to do a track and trace, we wouldn’t be wringing our hands, wondering what happened.

This year, in the spring break, US authorities were forced to confront the prospect of Covid parties on university campuses, a phenomenon they initially found hard to believe but discovered was all too real, complete with bets placed by partygoers to see who would catch the coronavirus first.

Party organisers purposely invited guests who tested positive for Covid-19. It was reported that the students would then put money in a pot and whoever got the coronavirus disease first would get the cash.

It may sound far-fetched but if not for social media, would some of us know that a Nigerian singer had come in and performed?

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com