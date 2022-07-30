Open letter to Norbert Mao

Dear Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao,

I send you warm greetings from Gulu City, the place of your birth. It has been a while since we last had a tete-a-tete.

Without a doubt, one of these days, I will look you up and we chat over a wide range of issues. However, allow me use this space and time, to address you on the specific issue of the cooperation pact that you and President Museveni signed last week.

Due to the paramountcy of the issue, the media is currently awash with the story and Ugandans from all walks of life are making comments, some positive, many negative.

In Acholi sub-region, on Saturday, during the Tee Yet radio talk show on Mega FM, about 10 people called to make comments. All of them welcomed the development, but expressed fear about your safety.

It is hard to estimate, based on this small sample size, the true feelings of the people of Acholi about this development, but one thing is for sure, the cooperation agreement contains legitimate national questions that must, of necessity, be dealt with. The debate at the national level echoes similar sentiments.

However, there is a lot of fear and scepticism, vis-a-vis the record of President Museveni, regarding his commitments to agreements. One would be hard pressed to find an agreement that he has honoured over the years. To that extent, these fears and scepticism have a solid foundation in truth.

Nevertheless, the President’s tweet after you took oath of office, gave us hope. He wrote, “I congratulate Mr Norbert Mao upon taking the oath of office as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Your vast leadership experience will be instrumental in the unity we seek as a country and the solutions we desire for our people. Apwoyo bino!”

At a time like this, I am reminded of Nelson Mandela and the courageous move he made to initiate talks between the ANC and the apartheid regime.

Mandela had been shifted from Roben Island to Pollsmoor prison and isolated from his comrades. He took advantage of the isolation to initiate talks with the apartheid regime. This is important to note. It is Mandela who initiated the talks, not the regime. He revealed that he did this before consulting his comrades. This was because, his comrades were intelligent and independent.

If he consulted them before making contact with the regime, they would have dissuaded him to abandon the idea, in which case, he would be bound by the decision.

So after getting feedback from the regime, he presented his comrades with a fait accompli.

Initially, some of his comrades rejected the idea, while others accepted. They gave many reasons for their stance. He persuaded them slowly to buy in.

In the end, they generated consensus and consequently, the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) took over as talks began in earnest.

Let me be categorical here, Chairman Mao. Our country needs a genuine and meaningful dialogue to resolve legitimate national issues, including but not limited to, peaceful political transition.

Certainly, the way such a conversation begins, matters, but that should not undermine the overall objective.

It is, nonetheless, imperative that you create institutions to drive the dialogue so as to insure it against the excesses of individual players.

If you fail to create institutions and move the process away from you and President Museveni, you can be sure, as night follows day, that the talks will suffer a still birth.

If that happens, history will judge you harshly for abating the abortion of an opportunity to salvage our nation.