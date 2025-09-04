Open letter to President Museveni on CP funds

We greet you with honour, Mr President, and draw your kind attention to the urgent need for the Conservative Party to recover its funds from the Electoral Commission (EC), as allocated to it by Parliament, in the 2015/2016 financial year, for purposes of developing its political activities.

For unexplained reasons, it is on record that the EC never officially informed us that it had received those funds. We came to know that the CP cheque had been received by the EC through a Good Samaritan.

On learning that two fraudsters had forwarded their claim for the same funds, we thought the EC would get the pretenders arrested. Nothing happened to them. We advised the EC not to release the taxpayers’ money to the fraudsters. They had no locus standi to claim that money.

The money was, therefore, returned to the Treasury. We went to court to claim the money through Suit No. 48/2020 under the Conservative Party vs Attorney General and EC. Our claim was heard at the Chief Magistrate's Court at Mengo, but since then, the court has never given us a ruling, neither has the same court availed the records of reference to facilitate our Appeal to the High Court.

Throughout the hearing of our suit, the key respondent (Attorney General) never featured anywhere in court; worst of all, at every hearing session, there was a new magistrate, intended to cause confusion on the generation of the final verdict.

We were summoned to receive the ruling, but apart from telling us that our application had been dismissed, the written ruling has never been received and our lawyer's attempt to access the ruling and the records of reference has been in vain. It is nearly three years since we filed our notice of intention to appeal in search of justice. We don’t even know whether the appropriate magistrate in charge of our case is still in the country.

None of the judicial officials concerned has ever given us a convincing answer to what exactly happened. We are at a standstill and yet to hold our delegates’ conference, which is mandatory pursuant to the Political Parties and Organisation’s Act, in preparation for the coming general election.

Under the Leadership Code of Conduct, which I have tried to improve with reference to the ruling of the Supreme Court in Ken-Lukyamuzi vs the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Government - IGG (2010), things should not be as they are. The IGG should not be silent on such obvious issues.

The previous IGG, Justice Irene Mulyagonja, provided a way forward on the matter, but no action was taken. The Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, noted that our explanation was good enough for the EC to refund CP’s funds with reference to requirements in the Public Finance Act, 2015 as amended. Fraud in such a scenario is an exception to the same law.

Veteran politician John Ken-Lukyamuzi and President Museveni (R). PHOTO/FILE

The failure of your government to act in accordance with the law over CP’s claim is unfortunate and creates a very bad precedent in Uganda law books. The CP is one of the oldest parties in Uganda and letting it down in the way your government is doing, is a betrayal to the cause of democratic existence in the 63-year-old State.

The writer, John Ken-Lukyamuzi, is the president, Conservative Party and former Member of Parliament, Lubaga South.