Open letter to President Museveni on forced Covid-19 vaccination

As a Ugandan citizen, I feel compelled to make a direct plea to Your Excellency regarding alleged forced vaccinations that are being carried out in the country due to prevailing Covid-19.

I do acknowledge the public health concern and responsibility of your government in addressing the threat that Covid-19 presents to our country and the world at large and the need to ensure continuity of movement of people in and out of the country.

Whilst this alleged forced vaccination is apparently being adopted, what is not clear is the clarity of information given to the public so that they are able to make an informed decision.

To this end, I humbly implore you to investigate if the following protocols have been instituted since vaccination was rolled out.

If the public are informed that the vaccines carry health risks in some people and what those risks are, thus re-assuring the benefits of taking the vaccine out- weigh the risk of harm to health.

If the public are informed that if they are not well such as feeling feverish, have malaria, have a high temperature or otherwise feeling unwell generally, they must first seek doctor’s clearance for fitness to have the vaccine. This would involve re-scheduling vaccinations where necessary to ensure that people are clinically fit on the day of the vaccination.

Those administering vaccinations are clinicians-doctors, dentists, opticians, nurses, biomedical scientists, paramedics, lab technicians. People presumed to have medical background thus can provide first aid in an emergency.

If those administering the vaccine, ask people about their health status as outlined in item 3 above before proceeding to inject them with the vaccine.

If there is a standard proforma of questions that those carrying out vaccinations complete with the people queuing to be vaccinated.

If there is after vaccination care to support vaccinated people who develop adverse reactions such as headaches, breathlessness, sore arms etc. This should have been implemented alongside the vaccination rollout to mitigate serious adverse effect to people’s health.

If the parents of children under 18 years, are consulted about vaccinating their children and are involved in the decision to administer the vaccine.

I sincerely believe that there should be mass education and conversations among people in advance of vaccination, so that they understand the benefits and risks and therefore can make informed decisions.

Your Excellency, I believe that the advent of Covid-19 can be positively used into setting up local clinics across the country to collate data about vaccine take up, adverse reactions, death at the same time as providing accessible after vaccination care.