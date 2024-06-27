Open letter to President Museveni on internal resistance and corruption

I write to you with a deep sense of urgency and frustration as a responsible citizen. Despite my earnest attempts to discuss these critical matters with Your Excellency directly and through the provided channels, I have regrettably been unable to reach you.

This frustration underscores the gravity and immediacy of the issues at hand, compelling me to appeal to your attention through this open letter.

Uganda is at a pivotal moment in its fight against corruption. The nation’s progress is severely hindered by corruption, as you rightfully highlighted in your State of the Nation Address on June 6, 2024. The evidence you presented regarding corrupt practices within the Ministry of Finance and Parliament underscores the severity of the issue.

Your commitment to “crushing” those involved in these activities is commendable. However, the challenge of entrenched corruption networks and internal resistance necessitates a broader, more inclusive approach.

Your leadership in recognising and addressing corruption is crucial. The evidence of collusion among high-ranking officials to embezzle government funds demonstrates the depth of the problem. Your emphasis on leveraging Uganda’s resources for economic growth, targeting a £500 billion economy by 2040, is ambitious and inspiring. However, achieving this goal requires unwavering commitment and support from all government branches and citizenry.

The Ugandan Parliament has shown some progress by taking legal action against corrupt MPs. The recent remanding of several MPs on bribery charges related to the national budget is a positive step. Moreover, the Inspectorate of Government’s efforts to digitise its processes to monitor and investigate corruption cases are commendable and promising.

Public engagement is vital. Your call to the youth and citizens to monitor and demand accountability for government funds is essential. Grassroots involvement can significantly enhance transparency and ensure the proper use of resources. International pressure, such as the United States and the UK sanctions on Ugandan officials involved in corruption, also plays a crucial role in supporting our anti-corruption efforts.

Despite these efforts, several limitations hinder the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures:

Entrenched corruption networks: Corruption is deeply rooted in various government levels, making it difficult to dismantle powerful and influential corrupt networks.

Inconsistent enforcement: Strong statements and policies need to be matched with consistent enforcement. Selective prosecutions and political connections often allow some officials to escape accountability.

Public apathy and fear: Fear of retribution and a sense of futility in holding powerful figures accountable limit public engagement in anti-corruption efforts.

Economic dependence: The reliance on international aid and investments can sometimes lead to a tolerance of corruption to maintain economic stability and relationships.

Internal resistance poses a significant challenge. This internal conflict undermines the authority of your office and the rule of law, perpetuating a culture of impunity.

Mr President, I must draw your attention to a subtle yet potentially transformative movement within the government. Similar to historical coups like the French Revolution that overturned established power structures, there is a troubling trend of internal resistance.

A small group of government officials, purportedly acting under your leadership, appears to be orchestrating a silent revolution against the interests of your presidency and the broader citizenry.

To overcome these challenges, it is imperative to foster a culture of integrity and accountability at all levels of government. Engaging citizens in a mindset programme to reject corruption tendencies and hold their representatives accountable is crucial. Public participation in monitoring and reporting corrupt practices can significantly bolster anti-corruption efforts.

Your leadership, combined with robust legal frameworks and active citizen engagement, can drive meaningful progress in combating corruption.

The fight against corruption in Uganda requires a united front against internal resistance. Your leadership, supported by a committed Parliament and an engaged citizenry, can bring about lasting change. It is only through collective effort and unwavering resolve that we can dismantle entrenched corruption networks and pave the way for a brighter future.