Opening the doors for girls in science 

Yesterday, we celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The question that comes to mind is, what is the root cause of the ever-growing gender gap in science education? Statistics show that the number of girls opting for science courses is low compared to their male counterparts.

Right from primary, I had a belief that sciences are a hard nut to crack. This thinking did not originate from someone, but somehow developed in me through the course of studying.

As I progressed slowly, I started realising that science was harder than (Social Studies) SST. This thinking was further confirmed by my teachers in secondary when concepts like the periodic table was introduced.

The fact that there is a particular room reserved for performing practical classes often controlled by the teacher further makes the whole idea of sciences a mystery. The laboratory is often locked and inaccessible to students and only reachable during 30 minutes to one-hour practical lessons, which might happen only once a week. In some schools, during practicals, the boys take centre stage as the girls watch.

This not only undermines the whole practical teaching concept, but also makes the girls simply followers throughout the session.



Long-standing gender stereotypes are steering girls and women away from science-related fields. These deep centred beliefs rooted within our families and communities have predetermined what options are available for the girl-child.

The thought that sciences are hard given the limited practical sessions during studying, further mocks the whole process.

In the past, the world made a lot of effort in engaging women and girls in science. In 2018, government put in place measures such as the Gender in Education Policy to address this gap. It was intended to use gender-sensitive pedagogy to ensure that all students have equal opportunities to learn and that stereotypical gender roles do not impose limitations on development.

Despite all these endeavours, women, and girls continue to be under-represented in Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) education.

Gender bias amongst teachers remains prevalent and this is a significant barrier to achieving gender equality as teachers play a vital role in setting trends.

In Uganda, a combination of girls and STEM subjects is linked to low enrolment, poor performance, and high numbers of dropouts. If it is not, the society telling a girl what she is capable of, then it is the teacher directing her on what is easier for her or even herself choosing the easiest option because the world has made her think less of herself.

According to UNESCO data (2014 -2016), only around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

And according to Uneb, in 2019 out of the 8,677 female candidates who sat pure Mathematics, for example, only 50.9 per cent scored E or above. When it came to Sub-Maths, out of the 15,920 female candidates, 36.1 percent passed with an E (E is equivalent to two points).

Globally, female students enrolment is particularly low in ICT (3 per cent), natural science, mathematics, and statistics (5 per cent), and in engineering, manufacturing, and construction (8 per cent). This gender gap reduces the number of women who pursue STEM careers.

Currently, less than a third of science researchers in Uganda are women, according to UNESCO. As we celebrate the day, let us aim at uprooting the deep-seated societal beliefs that hold back the girl child from exploring new ideas in the field of science.

The teachers must model equitable classroom strategies by planning activities that encourage the females to become active participants in the learning process and by using language that is gender inclusive.

Emphasis should be put on making the learning of sciences practical and relatable not only for the sake of better performance, but also to develop an interest right from the primary level. Lastly, we should empower girls to venture into science fields.

Ms Namatovu is the publicity officer at River Flow International-Science Teachers’ Initiative

