Opportunism and selfishness have destroyed our political leadership

A couple of days ago, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, in a huge rally at her home district of Bukedea, unashamedly invoked the analogy of the Holy Trinity to declare support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s bid for the presidency. She didn’t care about the fact that Gen Muhoozi is still a serving military officer. The position of the law doesn’t matter because he is the son of the President and heir apparent to the throne.

The Speaker also spoke on behalf of more than 300 MPs who were physically present at the rally and the others who were not around. In fact, she declared the support of the institution of Parliament for the General when she told him openly that the 11th Parliament loves him.

This declaration was a travesty of constitutional rule, but more importantly, it revealed the psyche and character of some of Uganda’s political leaders today.

The vast majority of Ugandan politicians today have no values or principle to offer. They didn’t join politics to serve the people and the country. They joined politics to pursue personal interests.

These have to do with settling scores, doing business, self-aggrandizement and primitive accumulation of wealth. That is why they will opportunistically support a soldier who is still in service.

They will support him not because of his character, competencies or vision for the country. No. They will support him, because through him they will get a good business deal, a job in government, a chance to study abroad, access to funds for electoral campaigns, etc. Nothing to do with the people’s cause.

However, if you want to understand how opportunistic and egocentric our political leaders are, let President Museveni declare that he will be running again in 2026.

They will, without shame, turn around, abandon Gen Muhoozi and support Mr Museveni.

If for some reason, the two generals were not to be in the picture, they would throw their lot behind another person who can offer the same opportunities as the two generals. Whether s/he has an agenda for the country or not is immaterial.

This is a very sad state of affairs in our country. A country whose leadership culture is transactional in nature has no future. Ditto a country that lacks political leaders who are willing to defend and or die for a belief, value or principle. There is no country in the world that ever developed with a crop of leaders who were egocentric and lacking in integrity. Almost all the countries that have developed had leaders who were principled and selfless.

Such leaders did everything in the interest of their people and nations. They believed that political leadership offered them the opportunity to serve and change the lives of the people. They were rich in their hearts and didn’t believe that a leader’s happiness came from primitive accumulation of wealth.

Rather, they believed that a leader’s happiness emanated from the efficacy of his/her leadership on the people. In other words, they didn’t see their self-worth through the lenses of material wealth or money. No. They saw their self-worth through their ability to use a leadership position to impact lives.

They didn’t have to live in huge mansions and drive very expensive cars as leaders at the expense of building good schools, hospitals, roads, etc., for the people they led.

They knew their success as leaders depended entirely on lifting the standard of living of the people they led. These are the leaders our country needs to look for. A luta continua.