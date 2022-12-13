Opportunism, laziness are killers of organisations

Leaders, both in politics and business, should be good students of history. At one time Portugal owned practically half the world. Why has it since confined itself to a small corner in Europe, silent and a nobody in global politics and economics.

Spain, United Kingdom, Greece and the Netherlands also had their times at the pinnacle of world prominence. What happened to these great empires/countries, should be lesson to all of us tasked to lead organisations. All these former great empires stopped adventuring after they had come to enjoy luxurious life with the gold and silver they had plundered.

For the last six years I have had the opportunity to interact with some of the world best corporate entities; Google, Samsung, Huawei, Facebook and Lenovo- the common thread you find in these successful companies is customer centricity and a focus to changes in technology, research and development and talent search and retention. In fact, in one of these companies, when the leadership detects a worker who acts to impress the bosses rather than the customers, such acts are frowned upon and in some instances that kind of opportunistic behaviour may lead to demotion or expulsion. Opportunism is not tolerated. Talent search in the corporate world is so aggressive. In fact organisations put aside enormous resources to ensure that they attract and retain the best talent.

Different rigorous tools have been developed to assess talent before recruitment and to detect workers who may not be motivated enough to meet long-term objectives.

Our political organisations may need to emulate the way the corporate world works. For example, when we talk of cadre recruitment, it has to be resolute and purposeful, not opportunistic. Opportunistic cadres can only be “seraphim” of the regime-and strong political organisations should be able to survive even outside the regime. Of course, there should always be a balance between creating a critical mass that will allow a political organisation to get the majority of the vote. Here we may not mind about the attributes of the supporter.

At the supporter level, political organisations can also behave as churches where doors are open for all to go for prayers and when collecting offering all are allowed to contribute. However, when it comes to Holy Communion, in some churches it is announced, “Here comes the time for the holy communion-it’s only those who are prepared and of this religion that shall come forward”.

This announcement is strategically done after the collections. In my church, we used to close doors when time came for holy communion after asking all those not prepared enough to go out (this was changed as it had started to take a toll on the church numbers. But it was a very effective method of enforcing loyalty for thousands of years). The open-door policy of the church is likewise not applied when it comes to electing church leaders. Here scrutiny is taken to ensure that the leaders at least meet the basic minimum standards: With this kind of approach, churches have survived and continue to be strong in their ideological anchorage. Opportunistic cadres, whether in politics or commercial organisations, cannot build a strong foundation for the long-term survival of an organisation as their major motivation is the short-term attractions of organisational rewards.

In my mentorship sessions with the elders like Rt Hon Kirunda Kivejinja, Hon Bidandi Ssali and Rt Hon Kintu Musoke, I was told how a certain political party fell into this trap, the result of which led to the party’s spectacular collapse.

These opportunistic cadres went on rampage destroying serious minded cadres, leading to our old party behaving like black widow spiders (Latrodectus) reputed for eating their partners after mating (sexual cannibalism). I myself saw how an old political party in this country, which I had the opportunity to belong to in the 80s, went to the dogs on account of this kind of trap. During Obote II, this party was squeezed in a corner and after the liberation war in 1986, it allied with the liberators but kept its youth wing out of government. The youth wing was later to be commercialized, attracting a lot of opportunistic cadres. Serious minded upcoming talented and committed cadres of the party were sidelined. Today this party, as I recently joked with a friend who is still a member of the said party, can only be defined as a reserve of another big political party in the country.

A checklist crafted along the outlines of the revolutionary methods of work-applied consistently in monitoring both old and incoming cadres will help our leaders in weeding out opportunism.