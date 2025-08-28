Oppose gendered disinformation in our digital public square

According to the African Centre for Women in Journalism, 73 percent of the women journalists surveyed reported having faced online violence while doing their job, and attackers target gender, appearance, and personal lives,” creating a chilling effect that pushes women journalists away from critical beats like politics and corruption.

In recent years, the digital sphere has emerged as a crucial arena for public discourse, activism, and political engagement. But for women, especially those in politics, media, and public life, this space is increasingly shaped by an insidious form of online harm and gendered disinformation.

Unlike ordinary misinformation, gendered disinformation weaponises falsehoods rooted in sexist, racist, and patriarchal narratives. Its purpose is not merely to mislead but to delegitimise women’s voices, damage reputations, and deter participation in public life.

In Uganda and across Africa, we have seen women candidates attacked with fabricated scandals, doctored images, and narratives that question their morality rather than their policy positions.

For women journalists, gendered disinformation often blends sexualised rumours with threats of violence, creating an environment where speaking truth to power becomes a personal risk.

In her chapter “Digital gendered disinformation and women’s civic participation in Africa,” Nkem Agunwa illustrates how deeply personal traits, such as marital status, are weaponised in gendered disinformation.

She highlights the case of Kenyan vice-presidential candidate Martha Karua, writing that despite two decades of political experience, she faced online attacks framing her singlehood as a disqualification for leadership; “marital status is relevant to political competence and that acting politically is unwomanly, un-African, or immodest.”

This is not random digital “noise.” It is organised, well-resourced, and often politically motivated. And yet, because our laws and policies treat such harm as individual or private disputes, there is little accountability for perpetrators or platforms.

Gendered disinformation also intersects with other forms of discrimination. Black and African women, women with disabilities, and key population women face more severe, persistent attacks, a reality compounded by existing inequalities in access to justice and digital literacy.

The harm is not only personal; it is democratic. When women self-censor or withdraw from political spaces to protect themselves, our public debates lose diversity, depth, and legitimacy.

Governments must undertake comprehensive policy reforms to ensure that technology-facilitated gender-based violence is explicitly incorporated into national legal frameworks.

Such reforms should acknowledge gendered disinformation not merely as a social ill but as a violation of fundamental rights, warranting robust legal and institutional responses.

Technology companies, for their part, should invest in more sophisticated and contextually aware content moderation systems. These must be able to interpret local languages, appreciate cultural nuances, and recognise the inherently gendered nature of online abuse.

Responsibility and accountability at the platform level are critical in tackling the subtleties of targeted gendered attacks, challenges that automated systems alone are often ill-equipped to detect or address effectively.

Civil society organisations should take the lead in designing and delivering public education campaigns in regional and indigenous languages. These initiatives must equip women, particularly those at the grassroots, with the knowledge and skills to identify, document, and report disinformation.

Furthermore, men and boys must be encouraged to act as allies, actively challenging sexist narratives and behaviours in both online spaces and their offline communities, thereby fostering a more inclusive and respectful digital environment.

Gendered disinformation thrives in silence and dismissal. It relies on the idea that harm in the digital world is less “real” than harm in the physical world.

Ms Tricia Gloria Nabaye, Researcher: Intersections of gender, data, tech, and society.