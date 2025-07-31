Opposition supporters are desperate for change

As we approach the 2026 elections, many Opposition supporters are disappointed that it has taken another five years without the much-anticipated regime change that they have been eagerly hungering for for the last 20 years. The level of impunity, corruption, human rights abuse, and similar evils by the NRM regime reached disgusting levels a long time ago. Opposition supporters lost hope in this regime many years ago. They are earnestly looking for leadership in taking over the government. This can be demonstrated in the voting patterns of Kampala, the epicentre of Opposition, since 2006. For example, in 2021, 76 out of every 100 voters Kampala voted against Museveni as President. This information is freely available on the Electoral Commission website. Opposition leaders, on the whole, do not seem to fully appreciate the urgency with which the Opposition supporters desperately need change.

Ugandans are fed up with all the blatant excesses. They figured it out a long time ago that, being the minority, Opposition Members of Parliament can never have an impact in Parliament. So, while an MP is expected to represent the people's voices in Parliament, Ugandans are fully aware that regime apologists being the majority, will never allow for this to happen. Oppressive laws are passed without any regard to what the population thinks. Case in point being the recent Coffee and the UPDF laws. The primary role of an MP is to be a voice of the people; this is on paper. On ground, constituents expect their political leaders to come up with actionable ideas on how to change the status quo. Opposition voters are not interested in hearing what is happening in Parliament. News from Parliament gives them heartache, pain, sadness, pity, distress, mental breakdowns, anger, bitterness, tears, and every known form of disgust.

They have been hearing the same heartbreaking accounts of corruption, abuse, and nepotism for the last 20 years. They are so sick and tired. To add salt to injury, the majority of aspiring Opposition political leaders are coming out to say they will make sure that their people's voices are heard in Parliament. Supporters know that this is a lie. Granted, the leaders have done their due in speaking out, but the truth is, their voices will never be heard, and they have eventually made peace with this. Buying ambulances, organising football tournaments, making different contributions in communities, and attending burials is good, but it is beside the point. The population is tired and sinking deeper in debt, poverty, joblessness, and depression from the overwhelming oppression by this regime. Their number one expectation is regime change.

Since we have a few months to the elections, any Opposition member who isn't capable of fulfilling this expectation should be honourable enough not to vie for leadership. Voters want leaders who are ready to lead the action of strategies towards a peaceful transition. Voters are fully aware that even after voting for the change they seek, the regime has engaged in malpractices to influence the election outcome in their favour. However, even within these five years since 2021, they hoped to see alternative strategies for change. Voters need to see that leaders fully appreciate this concern and are working tirelessly to fulfil it. If possible, details of heart-wrenching updates on happenings should be minimised because they only serve to induce hopelessness. Strong emphasis should be placed on giving updates on plans and updates to achieve change.



