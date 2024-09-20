Organisational politics on employee engagement

In any workplace, the dynamics of organisational politics are often unavoidable. Whether overt or subtle, power plays, favouritism, and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring can profoundly affect the morale and engagement of employees.

Navigating these politics effectively is crucial not just for the survival of the organisation but for fostering a healthy work environment where employees feel motivated and valued.

Organisational politics refers to the actions and behaviours of individuals aimed at gaining advantage or control, often at the expense of others. When employees feel that their contributions are overlooked because of political considerations, their trust in the organization diminishes.

Organisations with low levels of employee engagement often struggle with higher turnover rates, reduced productivity, and diminished profitability. Employees may also feel compelled to participate in political behaviour themselves, further deepening divisions within the workplace.

Political manoeuvring erodes trust among employees and management. When decisions are influenced by personal agendas, employees struggle to trust that their efforts will be fairly recognised. This lack of transparency creates a culture of fear and suspicion, reducing employees' willingness to contribute openly.

Employees caught in the web of organisational politics often experience heightened stress and burnout. Political gamesmanship often discourages collaboration and creativity. In a politically charged environment, employees may hesitate to share innovative ideas for fear of being undermined or having their contributions stolen.

Collaboration suffers as individuals prioritize personal gain over collective success. When employees see political actors being rewarded over hard-working individuals, their motivation to put in effort diminishes. The recognition of merit and performance is a significant driver of employee engagement.

Organisations need to practice transparency through regular communication about decisions, changes, and the criteria for rewards or promotions to minimise suspicion. To prevent the perception of favouritism, organisations should implement clear and objective performance metrics.

Employees should know what is expected of them and how they will be evaluated. By aligning promotions and rewards with well-defined, measurable outcomes, organisations can ensure that merit takes precedence over personal relationships.

Leaders need to actively encourage collaboration and teamwork. When the organisation rewards team-based achievements and cross-departmental cooperation, the influence of political behaviour diminishes. Ethical leadership plays a key role in mitigating the impact of organizational politics.

Leaders who prioritize fairness, integrity, and accountability set a positive example for the rest of the organisation. Ethical leaders are transparent in their decision-making and ensure that all employees are treated with respect and fairness, regardless of their position or relationships within the organization.

Finally, training managers in conflict resolution can help mitigate the power struggles that often arise from unresolved issues. Organisational politics may be inevitable, but its negative effects don’t have to be. By promoting transparency, fairness in decision making, a culture of collaboration, and ethical leadership, organizations can mitigate the negative effects of politics.

Leaders must therefore prioritize creating an environment where merit is recognized, trust is built, and every employee feels valued. When organisations successfully navigate the power plays that arise, they not only engage their employees but also position themselves for long-term success and thus create a more motivated and resilient workforce.