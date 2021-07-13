Origin-tracing should not be used for political maneuvering

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Origin-tracing is an important link in fighting all pandemics to the extent that it helps to prevent and tackle more effectively similar public health emergencies in the future. Since the early stage of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, China has made clear her serious and responsible attitude toward origin-tracing, and among many other things, has taken the lead in collaborating with the World Health Organisation(WHO) on global origin-tracing.

Since last year, the Chinese government twice invited WHO experts to China for origin-tracing research. In particular, 30 leading experts from 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, formed a joint expert team with their Chinese counterparts earlier this year. The team carried out a 28-day joint research in China and concluded, among others, that “the pathway of a lab leak is extremely unlikely, and that no massive outbreak was found in Wuhan prior to December 2019”. These important conclusions were reached by following WHO procedures and rigorous scientific methodology. Being authoritative and science-based, they should be recognized, respected and upheld.

Regrettably, some politicians in a certain country have chosen to ignore the report, and have been hyping up the “lab leak theory” and politicizing the origin-tracing issue. This constitutes an affront to WHO-led origin-tracing study, a serious travesty of scientists and the spirit of science, and a major damage to the solidarity of the international community in the fight against the pandemic. These people have but one aim: to shift the blame for their failed pandemic responses to China.

Many scientists in the international community who uphold science, reason and objectivity have expressed unequivocal opposition to politicizing the origin-tracing.

In a letter published by The Lancet earlier this month, 24 internationally-renowned scientists rebuked the “lab leak theory” that some politicians are trying to sell. They pointed out that “the strongest clue from new, credible, and peer-reviewed evidence in the scientific literature is that the virus evolved in nature, while suggestions of a laboratory-leak source of the pandemic remain without scientifically validated evidence”.

Massimo Galli, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the University of Milan-affiliated Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan, Italy, recently stated at a committee for social affairs of the Chamber of Deputies that “the coronavirus is an unknown virus with no signs of genome engineering inside and the lab-leak theory has no scientific basis at all”.

Galli and three other Italian experts believe that “the virus is 99 per cent likely to be the result of natural spillover”.

Origin tracing is not to make far-fetched connections, but about rigorous scientific research. The genome sequence of Covid-19 was first identified by Chinese scientists in Wuhan, but that does not mean Wuhan is the source of coronavirus, nor can it be inferred that coronavirus was made by Chinese scientists. If those that first publish high-quality viral genomes were to be accused of making the virus, then professor Luc Montagnier, who first discovered Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) would be considered the culprit of AIDS rather than awarded the Nobel Prize, and Mr. Louis Pasteur, who discovered microbes, would be held accountable for the disease-causing bacteria all around the globe.

Origin-tracing of pandemics has always been a scientific challenge through history, and human knowledge in this area is limited. Therefore, origin-tracing must rely on scientists, follow a science-based approach, and use scientific methods. It should be conducted by scientists, not by politicians or intelligence officials. It should not be a platform for political maneuvering.

The pandemic is yet another reminder that we humanity rise and fall together with a shared future. Confronted by a pandemic like Covid-19, we must champion the vision of building a global community of health for all, tide over this trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label the virus or stigmatize the fight against it. Political manipulation would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world.

By H.E. Zhang Lizhong

H.E. Zhang Lizhong is the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda.



