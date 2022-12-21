Otafiire should stop lamenting and take responsibility

A few days ago, Minister of Internal affairs Gen Kahinda Otafiire was seen lamenting over limited human resources in the Police Force. He blamed this on lack of resources citing a large Parliament as one of the challenges we have.

As if that was not enough, Otafiire also stated that he no longer goes to Parliament because he cannot speak for only three minutes! Whereas Otafiire’s concerns may bear some sense, he lacks the moral authority to lament about them yet he has been part and parcel of that mess for decades.

Otafiire cannot speak as an opposition activist when he is a cabinet Minister, he cannot lament to the public or the media when he sits in the top decision making body of the country and he cannot disown the mess he has helped to create over the decades having been a minister since 1986.

Gen Otafiire despite being in Cabinet, also served as a minister for Local Government between 1996 and 2001, and during his tenure many districts were created and these subsequently increased the number of MPs!

The good idea of having a smaller Parliament, which Otafiire purports to hold, was outrightly rejected by himself during the 10th Parliament when the Opposition tabled proposed amendments that would reduce Parliament to around 150 MPs. By then he was the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and it was through his ministry that such proposals would have been tabled!

Following his defeat by Hon Kahonda Donozio in 2016, Otafiire through Cabinet carved a constituency out of Ruhinda and it is one of the smallest constituencies in the country with about two sub-counties! It is on the basis of this small constituency that he came to Parliament, then where does he get the moral authority to criticise a large Parliament?

In his comments he compared Uganda’s Parliament, which he says is big, to that of Britain. Why didn’t he also compare our cabinet of over 82 Ministers to that of Britain which has about 21 ministers? If you condemn something on one hand and condone it on the other, then you are guilty of all!

Otafiire also argued that he no longer comes to Parliament because he can’t come to the House to speak for three minutes, then what is he doing in Parliament? Since he argued that he can’t be in Parliament to speak about local or constituency issues, why can’t he resign afterall he is in Cabinet where national issues are discussed? So why does he keep drawing a salary and emoluments from a House where he doesn’t sit? Isn’t he being hypocritical?

He should stop diverting Ugandans and address the real problems which are largely political, and governance issues. Otafiire should address his mind to poor planning rather than scapegoating.

Security and defence have been taking a lion’s share of our budgets and supplementary expenditures. Most of it has been going to classified expenditure, can’t he through cabinet allocate this money to facilitate Police? We give over Shs900bn to Police every year, of this police salaries only account for Shs 350 billion, where does the rest go? Can’t this money help to recruit, train and pay enough police officers? Why can’t the government reduce money allocated to buying teargas, pepper spray, pink water cannons, etc be used to pay police officers?

Therefore, Otafiire should stop lamenting in the media and rather table his views in the cabinet if he wants genuine changes, short of that he should take responsibility for all the mess that we are seeing because he has been at the center of it ever since NRM came to power!

Mr Francis Mwijukye is the MP for Buhweju and a human rights activist