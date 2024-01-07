Other countries should help Somalia settle in EAC

The federal Republic of Somalia was granted entry into the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc, making it the eight-member state to join as approved by the region's leaders at their 23rd ordinary summit of the heads of state in Arusha, Tanzania, on November 24, 2023.

This then paves the way for Somalia to strategically engage and participate.

in economic, political, social service and security opportunities from other member states. Somalia, which has a population of about 17 million people, had applied to join the EAC for years since 2012, but the unending instability had made the process slow.

Several militants' groups had caused brutal insurgency across the country since 2006. There were concerns that its admission to the EAC would facilitate the smooth movement of militants across the region.

As the East African Community widens its jurisdiction to Somalia, it is time for the member states to empower, skill and develop the capacity of Somalia in solving some of the immediate issues for a smooth integration.

The prolonged civil wars that have dragged on since 1991, the presence of militants constitute a threat not only to Somalia, but a threat to the lives of neighbouring states and the international community.

Somalia has been described as one of the world’s most violent countries in 2023 and is ranked 21st highest globally in the ACLED conflict index, which measures violent levels based on four key indicators; deadliness, danger to civilian, geographical; diffusion of conflict and the number of active non-state groups.

There is urgent need to progressively end civil wars and conflicts in Somalia by the joint efforts of the EAC member states. The EAC should establish a road map and action plan in bringing an end to these life-threatening human activities.

Somalia should be in peace within and outside its territory for easy movement of people, goods, services and labour throughout the EAC.

Some of the security challenges in Somalia are include widespread trade in small arms and light weapons. EAC countries have removed visa restrictions to its nationals. This poses a security risk to the bloc, especially from Somalia.

Before its admission to the EAC bloc, Somalia has been experiencing gradual peace and also tackling security challenges with assistance from countries operating in Somalia under the coalition of ATMIS. EAC members states such as Burundi and Uganda are part of the countries contributing troops to ATMIS, so are familiar with Somalia’s security changes.

Uganda has contributed significantly to both peacekeeping and peacebuilding in the region. Under its standing agreement with the United Nations, Uganda earlier contributed its troops to African Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

Uganda continued to lead the Burundi peace process and as one of the mediators in realising agreements on the resolution of conflicts in South Sudan. Through such efforts and strides made by Uganda in promoting peace in Africa, such has seen many countries joining the EAC bloc rapidity.

In July 2019, Amisom awarded medals and certificates to Uganda battle troops for their contribution to peace and stability in Somalia. The Uganda troops in Somalia have been and still contribute to the restoration of peace by helping the country fight insurgency and destructive militia groups.

Uganda’s involvement in the Somalia’s operations is testimony and demonstration of her firm. partnership with other EAC citizens in a bid for common peace and security in the East African region.

It is crucial for EAC member states to priotize Somalia’s interest and reasons of joining the bloc, for it to steadily catch up with other members. Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamed should be applauded for pursuing Somalia’s admission into the EAC bloc.

Despite the fact that Somalia is still grappling with some security challenges, the country stands to benefits from the economic integration, access to markets, political stability, regional security, capacity building and skilling, regional cooperation in natural resources management, access to quality education, access to water and sanitation services and partnership on foreign investments.

In order for Somalia to achieve significant stability growth and development in the short and long term, focus should be put on ending conflicts and war, fighting corruption, and build economic infrastructure.