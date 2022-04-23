Oulanyah’s death and the tragedy of Uganda

Events in Uganda never cease to amaze, amuse, embarrass and offend in almost equal measure. What has been happening in Uganda since March 20 when former Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah (RIP) passed on is amazing, embarrassing, mindboggling, offensive and shameful, to put it mildly.

Oulanyah was a friend, a fellow citizen of Uganda, a pan-Africanist and a devout Christian like yours truly. I thank God for his exemplary life, family, friendship and Christian witness. May his soul rest in eternal peace!

The front page headline stories published in Daily Monitor for the months of March and April speak volumes about the tribulations and tragedy of Uganda. My fellow political scientist and columnist Moses Khisa put it aptly, correctly and succinctly in his opinion piece published in Saturday Monitor of April 9, 2022.

Ndugu Khisa writes: “So much has been done and said in the name of Oulanyah, what he likely would have strongly scoffed at. A lot said to ridicule him when he can’t answer back, but if he had the chance he would perhaps have compassionately smiled and moved on.”

“Yet, the passing on of this one man has fully exposed the depths to which we have sunk as a nation, the sheer lack of imagination in times of adversity. We are a sick society. We can’t possibly get worse, oh well, actually we most likely can.”

I fear things could get a lot worse in Uganda before eventually getting better. The writing is on the wall for all to see, except those who are busy and preoccupied with eating a big animal hunted by a warrior many years ago, primarily for himself and a chosen few. Uganda has sadly degenerated into a den of thieves and a theatre of the absurd where anything goes. Gen Idi Amin must be laughing heartily in his grave in Saudi Arabia because his legacy appears to live on.

For those of us who were adults in the 1970s much of what has been happening in Uganda is a reminder of difficult bygone days. I am reminded of the saying the more things change the more they remain the same. Well, history has a tendency to repeat itself, first as a tragedy and thereafter as a farce.

As Scripture teaches, there is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time for war and a time for peace.

Now that he is with our Creator and Father in heaven, Jacob Oulanyah must be relieved and pleased by the fact that he is in a place where there is no suffering, pain and sorrow, where there are no cheats, con men, fraudsters, thieves and pathological liars who tell the truth by accident. Nobody can deceive and fool all the people all the time. I tell you, only the truth will set Uganda free!

Oulanyah left a rich, enviable and powerful legacy which will inspire and guide millions of Ugandans, especially the youth of our beloved country for decades of years.

To paraphrase St Paul, Jacob Oulanyah fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. I believe what awaits him is to receive a crown of life from God, the righteous Judge and King of heaven. May the Lord have mercy on Uganda!