Our casino democracy 

The race for Speaker of Uganda’s 11th Parliament captivated a watching world. Well, in Uganda it did. For in our little world, the race meant the world to us.

Everyone, including myself, weighed in on the gravity of the moment when one “leader” supposedly gave way to another “leader”.

It could be our unconscious hunger for peaceful transition at the very top that made this race so important to us.

Or it could be the misplaced faith we place in institutions which partly work only when elections demand they do.

So, in such an instance, no matter how fleeting, we glimpse the potential of what could be in the context of what never was.

Such is the nature of hope.

Sadly, this hope speaks to both our immaturity and naiveté in one fell swoop.

Immaturity in that we keeping hoping for a rebirth in a process that is stillborn.

Our civic mindedness, it is true, is at such a low that if you told some voters that Adolf Hitler abolished the month of July because it is pronounced “Jew lie”, many would believe it!

Naiveté

Our naiveté is expressed in the reality that although we believe President Museveni to be a latter-day Louis XIV (the 17th century French king who said ‘L’etat c’est moi’: ‘I am the state’), we still believed his absolutist tendencies would be relaxed in the race for Speaker.

It’s good to be hopeful, especially in light of this being our 11th Parliament. That’s because the number 11 comes from Old English endleofan, literally meaning “[10 and] one left [over],” implying this Parliament may oversee the last of Museveni’s terms of office.

However, such a leap of perception is sheer wishful thinking.

The truth of the matter is that it does not really matter who the Speaker of Parliament is. This country is run by a majority of one: President Museveni.

And he realises that the Legislature is an instrument which lends a fig leaf of respectability and constitutionality to an otherwise naked militocracy.

So when we take interest in processes such as the speakership race or any other electoral sleights-of-hand which the NRM comes up with, we inadvertently legitimise the status quo.

Through this legitimisation, we endorse the longevity of NRM rule.

Eternal tenure

This is the true secret behind Museveni’s eternal tenure: the ability to turn us into accomplices to a system designed to keep us down.

For each time we vote we forget the old saying: It is useless for the sheep to pass resolutions in favour of vegetarianism, while the wolf remains of a different opinion.

So whether you were for Rebecca Kadaga or Jacob Oulanyah, Robert Kyagulanyi or Yoweri Museveni, the NRM always wins. And the NRM is Museveni.

Let’s never forget that our political system is predicated on a casino democracy. So, as they say in gambling, the house always wins.

In a casino, as you know, all gambling is designed so that the house (i.e. the casino owners) makes you lose more money than you earn, so that the house always wins. The house, in our politics, is the NRM government.

Going forward, we must stop mortgaging our futures at the altar of democratic forms (as opposed to democratic substances).

This means we must stop thinking that numbers (read votes) will change things.

Indeed, numbers are useless since they lead to crowds and a mob psychology which submerges the very essence of democracy; which is one’s individual worth.

China Achebe said it best: “Our Lord used the whip only once in His life - to drive the crowd away from His church.”

Mr Matogo is co-host of the RX Radio satirical show: Hear Me Out. mugashop74@gmail.com