Our children are stressed both  by learning and the absence of it

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

While schools are closed, some of our children have access to some form of learning. But there are parts of this city and this country where children are far from anything that resembles school lessons.

I say this, not in jest or in theory. I have seen children in welding workshops and at least one at a makeshift fuel station, serving petrol in a jerry can to a waiting customer. The latter two images scared me in the extreme.

As if being out of school is not enough, some children are in outright danger, as we have seen in the rising cases of teenage pregnancy, child abuse and other ills. There are places I know in this country—as I am sure you do— where children do not have radio and TV lessons, government reading materials or Zoom lessons.

Equally, there are other places where children are learning in earnest; parents are forking out hundreds of thousands of shillings in data costs for the daily or weekly learning sessions or to pay for private coaching. While we consider these children to be privileged because their parents can afford to pay for the latest technology in these hard times, it may not follow that the children are happy about this situation.

Zoom meeting sessions are hard, even on adults. Many people do not want to attend virtual meetings, even those set up by the people who pay their salaries. Many have been forced to learn more technology than they ever wanted.

All they wanted was to write Facebook posts, WhatsApp messages and tweet and now here they are, required to attend hour-long meetings (I have heard of Zoom meetings that span more than three hours). If the parents do not like to attend Zoom meetings with their employers or others, think about the children and the burden we have compelled them into, and have some compassion.

Advertisement

Realising that, we can now approach our children’s learning from the right perspective, with empathy. We know how we feel about working virtually, so cut the children some slack. After all, they are only children and they have already had to do more growing up in this short space of time than many of their parents or guardians ever had to deal with at that age.

Most importantly, let us seek active ways of giving the children relief from all the negative news, Covid-19 scares, uncertainty about school reopening and the economic hardships that have befallen families.

In addition to books, children may now need play materials like foot balls so they can relax. It may sound counterintuitive and unserious to suggest that children take a break when the country seems to be having a panic attack about all the education they are missing. But that is the beauty of being a child. Among other things, they are flexible. Remember, children soak up emotions the way they soak up knowledge—like sponges.

If we are worrying about the psychosocial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, count all the adjustments that our children have had to make, as possible contributing factors to declining mental health. Stress is not an adults-only condition. Your children can be stressed too, and they probably are.

If you would like to find out how much, I will give you free advice. Press pause on the Zoom lessons and private coaching and spend some time around the children, just doing something non-academic. What the children tell you might be instructive. As my friend’s primary school going daughter told her mother recently: “We need to talk.”

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

[email protected]