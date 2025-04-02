Our cities are already showing stress signs

As more people leave villages for urban centres to look for better opportunities, the urgency to create climate change-resilient towns can no longer be ignored. The amounting challenges – from severe floods, strained infrastructure, pollution, waste management, and growing population pressure – are a clear call for action Left unattended to, climate change stress makes our towns unliveable, and business gradually slows down. Desperate dwellers descend into protected areas such as wetlands and forests to create informal settlements. Some protected areas have been handed out to investors to build malls and arcades.

What do we do? Uganda has tried to address climate change through a series of policy frameworks. The National Climate Change Policy and the Climate Change Act of 2021 has an ambitious pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 22.7 percent by 2030 under the Paris Agreement while the Kampala Climate Change Action Strategy shows that the leadership recognises the challenges ahead. However, these paper policy pledges have had limited impact on ground.

The most basic action is for our cities to establish and jealously guard public parks. These are green spaces established to cool down temperatures. They not only function as resting spaces for people conversing cities on a sweltering day but absorb fumes emitted. The abnormal heat and extreme flooding call for a flawless early warning system to enable people to prepare for the conditions of the day. This can be an uncomplicated text message on the phone every morning or a message posted on digital channels of every city authority or local administration. Commuting on flooded roads is as dangerous as commuting when it is too hot. Sensitisation around rubbish management and emptying drainage channels is important to let water flow.

Intermittent water shortages experienced by households in Kampala and surrounding areas mean that people should think seriously about water harvesting as a mitigating measure. Our population is projected to reach 75million by 2050, intensifying competition for already scarce resources. Many of these will aspire to move to cities. The government should increase its climate adaptation budget and develop domestic financing options, including green bonds and climate-focused tax incentives. This will reduce our dependence on external funding and ensure the longevity of crucial projects.

We should strengthen private sector participation. By establishing public-private partnerships and offering targeted incentives, we can unleash the full potential of green innovation. The success of the Uganda Green Incubation Program, which has supported over 1,200 climate-resilient enterprises, shows the transformative power of such initiatives. Such initiatives can offer the much-needed employment to the young people moving to towns.

Urban centres are living things that require care to benefit us all. We should expand community initiatives in reforestation, water conservation, and community-based adaptation programs. In all, we can start by recognising that our cities are already grappling with climate change impact stress.

The author, Ms Hildah Namuleme is a research analyst at EPRC, Makerere University



