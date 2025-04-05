Our generation is failing the test of liberation struggles

In early March, I attended the burial of Margaret Akullo Odiya, an entrepreneur and businesswoman who lived and worked in the UK for more than 40 years. Akullo had visited home in December 2024 to organise a memorial service for her late father, Mzee Yekoniya Oola Odiya, their beloved mother, Mego Akello Yayeri Odiya and other family members in Mican, a suburb of Gulu City.

The late Yekoniya was a progressive farmer, businessman and sportsman. He played football for Uganda Cranes in the 1950s. One of the notable matches he played was with England in 1956. They didn’t know how to play with soccer boots. When they did, England beat them terribly.

In the subsequent matches, however, they decided to play without shoes and beat the English Olympic team 2-1. We salute the contribution of the late Odiya and his team mates to football and sports generally in Uganda.

So at the funeral of Margaret, I had a deeply revealing conversation with a local city politician, about the dynamics that shape the psyche of contemporary Ugandan politicians. Our conversation started with the pet subject of Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo i.e. coffee farming in Acholiand.

Through Rocco Paco, the Chief Justice and former Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) president Olara Otunnu are organising the people of Acholi to engage in meaningful coffee farming. The Government of Uganda has also picked interest in this idea and wants to opportunistically promote the enterprise.

So while Rocco Paco wants to do things in a systematic, methodical and organised fashion, the Government of Uganda, through Operation Wealth Creation, is moving ahead of the carve and putting the cart before the horse.

They are holding haphazard trainings in coffee farming in which they pour huge funds. They are planning to distribute coffee seeds to farmers who are ill-prepared to undertake the enterprise. This is how, sadly, the government deliberately fails self-sustaining community initiatives and its projects.

So in our conversation, my friend, who is also an elected leader on the ticket of one of the Opposition parties, posited that the state party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), is invincible. He was an ardent member of one of the strongest Opposition parties in the country a couple of years ago.

But he has now lost hope in the vitality and viability of the liberation struggle. I believe, though, he hasn’t lost hope in the cause of the liberation struggle.

I think the difficult terrain of Opposition politics, which offers little chance to organise and give hope to political parties and the citizenry, accounts for this despondent attitude towards the struggle for the liberation of our country. The current generation of politicians doesn’t understand and appreciate the sacrifices borne by liberation struggles.

Many times, liberators pass through the valley of the shadow of death and the furnace to salvage their countries. Liberators think strategically and in the long-term. They pursue revolutionary and democratic ideals rather than personal benefits or short-term gains.

Liberators don’t take shortcuts in their bid to transform society. They stay the course in spite of the painful sacrifices. For that reason, liberators may falter at the tactical level but should never falter at the strategic level. Liberators never allow short-term comforts and conveniences to blur their vision for the future. That’s where our generation is failing.

The author is a politician, trainer and writer. [email protected]