Our heroes set a strong foundation

Pericles made Athens great, this epitaph of the great Greek statesman who lifted his city into a golden age befits our heroes and heroines as we celebrate them today.

These heroes join the group of global icons who caused the great leap forward for their countries. These were the architects of modern Uganda. Our heroes inherited a country beset with institutional disorder. When the NRA/NRM took over power, they only inherited a Shs5 billion budget for the whole country. They quickly formulated and implemented 10 point programmes when the 1995 Constitution was promulgated.

They undertook economic reforms that have seen our economy liberalised and the collection of taxes have quadrupled to Shs48 trillion. What remains is to accelerate the ideological orientations, mindset change and train more youth and leaders to tap into opportunities available in government.

However, what I consider as our greatest achievement is freedom of speech. The media or social media enjoy this; the sweat of our heroes. Our heroes believed in the idea of African solutions to African problems.

President Museveni in all forums has been advising African leaders on the issue of UN-peace keeping force. For how long shall we appeal to the United Nations? The President says a united Africa can handle issues of conflict, poverty and attain peaceful democratic Africa in order to attract foreign investment.

True we have achieved development in various sectors but we seem to be trapped in our freedom. How can one ride a motorcycle and send a whatsapp message? Our heroes clearly understood the mission and proficiently fought for our liberation. How do we explain diseases like malaria, diarrhea and even jiggers in this century? The fight for liberation was to do away with those diseases, tribalism, religious, fanatics. Sadly, we have succumbed to laziness, tribalism and all sorts of backwardness. Our heroes must be turning in their grave at the horrible condition of African civilization.

For this, we must salute our fallen comrades who served with unparalleled distinction and removed the chains of dictatorship and inspired a generation of Pan Africanists who have moved Uganda to this stage.

As a generation, we are grateful to the young men/women who sacrificed their time, energy and blood to give us a present foundation. History will continue to be on their side. I am sure the current Parliament is the most represented on earth, the issue of the quality of debate and understanding, appreciating what needs to be done can be discussed or they can have more training.

On August 28, 1963 while delivering his speech , Martin Luther Junior said: “ I have a dream.” Great black American in whose symbolic shadow we stand today signed emancipation proclamation this momentous decree came as a great beacon light of hope to millions of Negro slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice. It came as a joyous day break to end the long night of their captivity, more than half century ago, Africans and Negros in some parts of the world are not yet free. Therefore, this Heroes Day we must re-energise our enthusiasm, commitment and solidarity of our great grandfathers of liberation.

We must remain steadfast in the same direction and probably engage in different gears, as pan Africanist say “one struggle on many fronts,” continue to educate our people to engage in productive activities, no society that aspires to remain backward will survive the atrocities of this world. Our heroes understood the enemy. Are we ready for the battle of transforming Uganda-East Africa and Africa as we salute their efforts?