Our independence and the fight against climate change

As Uganda celebrates its 62nd independence anniversary, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. Beyond the pride of self-governance, national progress, and cultural heritage, there looms a challenge that threatens the very future of our independence: Climate change. The struggle for freedom was fought on the foundation of securing a better future for generations. Now, the fight to safeguard that future must pivot toward protecting our environment and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

For decades, Uganda has been lauded as the "Pearl of Africa" for its lush landscapes, abundant water bodies, and rich biodiversity. Yet, these blessings are now under threat. Over the last few decades, rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods have become our reality.

In western Uganda, where I grew up, landslides and floods have become recurrent, displacing communities and threatening livelihoods. The degradation of our natural environment undermines not only our food security but also our economic development.

Agriculture, which employs over 70 percent of Ugandans, remains highly vulnerable to climate shocks. Increasing temperatures and irregular rains are diminishing crop yields, with dire consequences for both rural households and the national economy. Our water bodies are receding, fisheries are under threat, and our once dependable forests are shrinking at alarming rates.

As we reflect on 62 years of independence, it is clear that our national sovereignty is now intertwined with environmental stewardship. The battle for Uganda’s independence was fought to grant us the ability to make decisions about our land and our people. However, today, our environmental challenges pose a threat to that very sovereignty. We cannot chart a sustainable path forward unless we address climate change head-on.

Uganda is not without solutions. Our Constitution recognises the importance of environmental protection, and our Vision 2040 explicitly mentions the need for climate resilience. Initiatives such as afforestation programmes, renewable energy projects, and water for irrigation are already making strides toward sustainability. However, these efforts must be intensified.Government policies must focus on integrating climate change adaptation into every aspect of national development, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health. Key urban areas like Kampala need sustainable solutions to urban flooding and waste management. Renewable energy must be prioritised to reduce dependence on biomass, which is rapidly depleting our forests. In rural areas, farmers need training and support for climate-resilient agriculture.

But the government alone cannot win this fight. Each Ugandan has a role to play in securing a green future for our nation. Simple actions like tree planting, reducing waste, and supporting eco-friendly businesses are essential. Climate education must become part of our national consciousness, especially for the youth, who will inherit the future we create today. Uganda’s young generation, armed with knowledge and innovation, can lead the charge in developing locally adapted solutions to climate challenges.

As we celebrate our 62nd year of independence, let us remember that the true test of freedom is our ability to safeguard it for future generations. The battle for independence did not end in 1962; it has merely shifted. Today, it is a battle against environmental degradation, a fight to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us.

In this new fight, let us unite once more, not as individuals or regions, but as a nation. We must reclaim our environment with the same determination our forefathers had when they reclaimed our political freedom. This is our new independence struggle—one that will define the next 62 years of our journey as a free, sustainable, and resilient Uganda.