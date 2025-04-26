Our kids are hitting D1s in school, but what will they score in life’s exams?

There’s something about bright children...they choose the front seats in the classroom. That’s because they’re near the teacher; so they listen better, and, because they like to take the teacher on, find it easier to field questions and sustain arguments.

There’s another, often unspoken reason for bright children to be at the front: they have self-confidence and inner validation - they don’t fear taking questions from the teacher. Let’s call them Group One. The less-gifted students are different.

They’re a bit unsure of themselves and fear being caught in the wrong answer. They have an inherent shyness that makes them unconsciously opt for the deep middle or the back, where the teacher will not easily see them. Unless a teacher is intentional, this type will spend the entire term without saying a word. Let’s call them Group Two. Of course, there’s an exception: that’s Group X.

They’re brilliant, but also troublemakers and rabble-rousers. So, they enjoy being at the back because, as the teacher ‘owns’ the front, they ‘own’ the back, where they can break the law without being seen. They will engage in conversation without being heard and read a novel while class is going on.

The teacher is largely background noise to them, but, once in a while, they’ll challenge the teacher smartly in a loud voice, because they’re good speakers.

Group X is deadly: we’re talking about multi-talented multitaskers that will be brilliant in Literature, but can open and repair a television set without thinking. But that’s usually one or two kids in a class of 50, so forget them. I was privileged, a few days ago, to be invited to speak to a group of finalists at an American journalism school.

One of the girls shared a little story. In High School, their teacher, whose class was structured more or less like what I described above, once told the Group Ones to turn around and face the Group Twos.

Then he told them, “Those are your future bosses”. It set me thinking. It’s that time of the year when children in most Ugandan schools are doing end-of-term examinations. By the time parents read this, they’ll have read or will be just about to read their children’s report cards.

The D1s and As from the brilliant kids will bring refreshing smiles. The not-so-good reports will attract a frown or, at any rate, a face creased with worry.

Our children are not just our beloved little humans: they are our dreams; they carry our greatest hopes. We badly want them to excel in life. We want them to be what we ourselves were not able to be; to succeed where we failed, because we see ourselves in our kids, and their success is our success.

Parents who didn’t go to school want to break the cycle of illiteracy in the family. Poor or peasant parents want to break the cycle of poverty and mediocrity.

And rich parents want to preserve their legacy of wealth and success. That’s why school grades are everything in Uganda, and parents try to take their children to schools that score the highest D1s and As, even if they cheat to get those high scores.

But at 54, I can verify the hypothesis of that wise American teacher. Don’t pay too much attention to your children’s grades; for a good education is about the end game – delivering a wholesome package that will sell well. The world is run by those who passed life’s exams with flying colours.

Many of them were not the brightest in class. Life has its own syllabus and a unique set of exams that have to do with vision, discipline, integrity, and resilience.

It’s about good character, good conversation, and good conduct; building bridges instead of walls. We’re talking about helping a child discover and develop his or her God-given abilities; having a vision, and the courage to pursue it relentlessly.

Life’s about discernment; recognising opportunities and making good use of them. The wisdom to frame drugs, alcohol, and irresponsible sex as a danger, and the discipline to keep off them completely. And most of all, children who think God is nothing end up as nothing.

So, take your children to schools that will prepare your children to pass life’s gruelling exams. If the school cheats for your kids, remember this: in life’s exams, there’s no cheating.

Mr Gawaya Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.



