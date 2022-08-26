Our lack of strategic foresight

There has been inordinate noise made about Uganda Airlines in the past few weeks. Rather gratuitous. An oversight committee of Parliament has to do its job, but the optics are bad for the country and for an airline as a business.

The crux of the matter is simple and straightforward: a chief executive officer of what is supposed to be a national carrier was irregularly hired. This shouldn’t surprise anyone. It is part of the norm and modus operandi under Mr Museveni’s rulership.

Ordinarily, a national carrier is a strategic asset especially for a landlocked country that we are. The old Uganda Airlines should never have been run down and driven into artificial death.

Ethiopia is a landlocked country, so the national airline is a huge deal. It is part of the country’s national security architecture. Throughout successive governments, from the imperial to the military and civilian, Ethiopian Airlines has been left to run efficiently, unencumbered by the politics of the day.

Even for our immediate neighbour, Kenya, with a bigger, better and more dynamic economy and a huge coastline to boot, the national airline has been protected from collapse. It is a deliberate strategic project.

National airlines are not known for being viable and successful businesses. If they can be run profitably, like Ethiopian Airlines, the better, but even if they fail to hit profit margins, they nevertheless embody a strategic value and are considered to be vital for the wider national economy and national security imperatives.

What’s the defined long-term strategic role of Uganda Airlines? Do we have a long-term national strategic goal as a country? In April, I flew from Entebbe to Nairobi and back with Uganda Airlines. It was a terrific experience. The overall service was as good as you can find with any international airliner. I will fly the Crane again at the next earliest opportunity.

But the bad press of the last weeks, the damning revelations about the CEO and how she got the job, the previous scandals around the same national carrier including circumstances leading to the sacking of the first CEO, all combine to imperil the present and future of Uganda Airlines.

Ultimately, the buck stops with the rulers, specifically with Mr Museveni. Elsewhere in the world, Mr Museveni’s and his government’s cavalier and amateurish handling of critical national matters would pass for treasonous conduct. Headhunting and appointing individuals to sensitive positions through unconventional and unofficial channels is perfectly justifiable in certain circumstances. But even then, merit and meritocracy should not be thrown by the side.

In fact the essence of headhunting is to precisely find that special and exceptional candidate who otherwise you wouldn’t come through the normal, formal process. But Mr Museveni has other calculations and considerations when eschewing the formal process to appoint someone to a critical public position – it is narrow politics and even sectarianism!

It comes down to rewarding someone whose family is in some ways associated with Museveni’s so called liberation war in the jungles of Luweero, or it turns on ethnic and familial ties. All this is such a huge turnoff, especially coming from someone who avowedly espouses scientific approaches to solving social problems and is stridently anti-sectarianism in his politics, at least at the level of rhetoric.

Yet one can’t help but feel outraged by all the nepotism and cronyism that pervades Mr Museveni’s government. It fundamentally undermines long-term and sustained focus needed to breakout of our endemic problems.

In the main, we are a country bereft of serious and sustained long-term thinking and planning. The only truly long-term strategy we have is that of life-presidency, one that has taken on the tenor and trend of family rule.

I suspect that some Ugandans would have less concern and objection to one-man or family rule if Mr Museveni had matched his rugged determination to rule for life with an equally determined and rigorous plan to transform Uganda.

Instead, too focused on power and ruling, Mr Museveni superintends a mediocre government, a lacklustre society and sheer lack of ambition and aggressive pursuit of a better Uganda. Even something as minimally basic as a well-paved airport parking lot, or a well-lit airport tarmac at our lone international airport, glaringly stares at us but we are unbothered.

Meanwhile, we are a country that is socially fragile with latent social tensions and potentially explosive ethnic undercurrents bubbling beneath the surface. Add to that the totally broken political system where there is no broad agreement on the rules that governs political engagement, then the certainty about change of government and continuity necessary for long-term economic productivity.