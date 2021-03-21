Our liberation will not  come from the outside

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A couple of weeks ago, there was a lot of excitement among change-seekers about the statements issued by the European Parliament and a US senator condemning the criminal conduct of the armed forces against the Opposition; before, during and after the January 14 general election.

The statements also threatened the Government of Uganda with withdrawal of aid and targeted sanctions against specific government officials.

Certainly, this is not the first time elements in the West are issuing such statements against a dictatorial regime in Africa.

But what is the net effect of such statements on our governance and the need for political change? Little. Why? Because, in the final analysis, the West cares mainly about its interests rather than the interests of the people of some poor African country.

Furthermore, the West doesn’t care much about democratic values and or ideals as long as, again, their interests are being protected and promoted.

That is why in the early 1960s, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) connived with the Belgian government and assassinated Patrice Lumumba; a popular, legitimate and natural leader for DR Congo after independence.

That is also the same spirit that led to the overthrow of Milton Obote by Britain from the leadership of Uganda and Gen. Idi Amin installed in his stead.

In recent times, the West stood by and watched Rwanda burn down. Did they act in any way to avert the genocide? No. Col Muammar Gaddafi, a man who created a welfare state in Libya, was humiliatingly and forcefully removed from the leadership of his country.

Let’s be unequivocal here. We don’t condone the excesses of Col Gaddafi while he was president. But did he have to be removed in the fashion that he was? Did his removal have to destroy the country in the manner that it has? In the end, did Libyan people’s interests matter at all?

There are so many examples that illustrate that the West cares little about the interests of other nations, especially those of the African continent.

But they will do everything, including but not limited to, assassinating popular and legitimate leaders, installing and propping-up tyrants, imposing sanctions and destroying whole nations in order to protect and promote their selfish economic, political and security interests. Look at Iraq and Syria now.

Lest we forget, the West always knows and understands our politics and political actors more than we do. They invest significant amount of time and resources in research, intelligence gathering and analysis.

Ultimately, they will know the strengths and weaknesses of all the players and as thus know who is most suited to protect and promote their interests. Is it the man and party in power or the man and party in the Opposition?

In Uganda’s case, sadly, Gen Museveni remains the West’s greatest ally. He has and continues to protect and promote their economic, political and security interests in Uganda and the Great Lakes region with relative ease.

They believe he is still strong militarily and politically. On the other hand, they believe the Opposition is weak and splintered. Not yet worthy of being entrusted with their interests.



What the people of Uganda feel or think about this is immaterial. Therefore, it is wishful thinking and an unrealistic expectation to believe that the West will aid our effort to get liberated. Of course, they would if Gen Museveni rocked the boat.

However, the current architecture of the relationship does not suggest so. Liberation will only come through domestic struggles of the Ugandan people.

The writer is a politician, trainer and writer

