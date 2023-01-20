Our pothole epidemic needs an Ebola like response to eradicate it

KCCA was recently in the spotlight in regard to the potholes in Kampala city. This same plight befalls many other cities, municipalities and districts which despite receiving funds for road maintenance many of their roads continue to remain in a state of total disrepair.

At one point I counted 1,465 potholes on the 66km Lira-Kamdini road and shared my survey results to UNRA to press for its reconstruction which had stopped.

There are several upstream challenges and downstream problems that plague road maintenance in this country.

Among the upstream challenges are the low budgetary allocations. Uganda Road Fund, which manages the road maintenance budget, receives only Shs487 billion per year which can cater for less than 30 percent of the 160,000 km road network. Last financial year only about 50 percent of this was released. This year it has improved. Inadequate funding and low releases makes it extremely difficult to make these roads pothole free. I have previously advocated on the floor of Parliament that at least Shs1 billion as a minimum needs to be allocated to each district and more for the cities and municipalities .

In addition to the low funding, the time it takes for administrative units to access allocated funds for the quarter from the ministry of finance is painfully too long due to the many approval processes in their IFMIS software system as recently experienced in my district, Kole . In the last quarter, one month was spent waiting to receive the funds and another half a month to get funds for the replacement of the blade of the grader when it got worn out.50 percent of the road maintenance time was therefore lost in waiting time! Additionally, the Ministry of works and transport has regional workshops to support major repairs and maintenance of district road equipment.

For Kole District, If a grader tyre needs to be replaced or major repairs or maintenance done one has to wait for the regional workshop 90km away in Gulu to intervene. For the West Nile districts this is 200km! In the last financial year, the regional workshop for a large part of the year had no money for tyres .My experience as the Kole district chairperson of the roads committee is that a district grader is only functional 50 percent of the time with endless financial, mechanical and human resource delays and disruptions.

On the downstream side, several other challenges exist. Most of the budgets for road maintenance go towards purchase of fuel for the graders and rollers and materials to fill the potholes and culverts. There are massive leakages along the way and for every one litre of fuel budgeted at times up to half a litre is stolen. Ultimately, a road which should have been graded to last two years instead only ends up being bush cleared and hardly finishes one season .Where 100 potholes were to be filled only half end up being attended to.

Recently, I had to order the road maintenance team in Kole to repeat a section after they used red soil claiming it was murram. This had worsened the state of the road making it slippery at the slightest drizzle. In some cases all the funds are embezzled as shown from several reports of the auditor general with the road maintenance team claiming the rain washed away the evidence of their work! Most motorists and communities are not even aware that funds are released for these purposes every quarter.

More budgets for road maintenance therefore need to be ‘isolated’, policies that are contaminated with delays in access to the funds and spares need to be disposed of,road testing equipment need to be provided and accountability on the ground needs ebola-like surveillance by the community. I have had to hire persons to monitor daily the road maintenance work whenever grading is ongoing, specifically the fuel. One sub-county chief went further. He moves with the jerrican of fuel in his hands and even demands to pour it into the grader by himself lest the road maintenance team claims that the fuel evaporated due to unforeseen high temperatures! Oh Uganda, may God uphold thee!