Our rulers need deep introspection

We are a socially fragile country. There is very little that unites us, Ugandans. I have said this here before, let me restate it: the biggest failure of our current rulers is the inability to foster a sense of common belonging, of nation-ness and bond of horizontal comradeship.

Yet the rulers pontificate about how they fought to liberate Uganda and bring harmony and happiness. This never-ending ad nauseam of ‘we fought’ and sacrificed for Ugandans has become a central source of indignation and infuriation among members of the public.

The recent online rage directed against a departed army General is instructive. It’s neither new nor will it be the last. There is no value in jubilating one’s death.

At a minimum, the family of the late Gen Elly Tumwine should receive sympathies and condolences, not insults. If you can’t offer condolences, which is the humane and decent thing to do even for someone you didn’t like, better to not say anything.

Attacking a dead person is morally reprehensive. But one has to seriously reflect on why citizens have reached a point where they rejoice at the death of an eminent political and military person? Ideally and in other societies, someone who served with distinction in the armed forces, risked his/her life in the service of national defence, is celebrated and held up as a national hero.

Gen Tumwine wasn’t just a General, he was the first army commander in 1986 when the current rulers stormed power with guns. He served in different Cabinet portfolios, most recently as Security minister, was the longest Member of Parliament among the men and women in uniform who sit in the national legislature.

When he departed, if we were a true nation and not the contraption we are under NRM rule, the nation should have overwhelmingly mourned the passing of a patriot.

The NRM-1986 project is now up in the air. A plurality of Ugandans no longer buy into the notion that the current rulers fought for power to make Uganda better for all. We don’t have readily available scientific and credible data, but it’s very likely that the average Ugandan now sees Museveni’s rulership as engaged in sheer self-aggrandisement at the expense of the public interest.

The abuse of public resources, the impunity with which money for public projects is swindled, the nepotism and cronyism that have become so blatant and brazen, the abuse of due process and flagrant violation of rules that should apply to all (e.g., government-plated vehicles and the ‘big’ SUVs that are above the law).

What is more, the runaway human rights situation, the repression and assaults on individual freedoms, the jailing of opposition activists, the charade of elections, the extrajudicial killings most recently in Kampala in November 2020, all betray any claim to the status of ‘freedom fighters’ by the 1986 crew.

Gen Tumwine was arguably the loudest voice that never tired of reminding Ugandans that he and his NRA comrades fought to free Uganda and usher peace and prosperity. This constant reminder was often delivered with bravado. It seems to suggest that fighting to capture power in 1986 meant that the current rulers can’t be questioned or held accountable or that it meant they held a free pass to everything. This riles many of us, Ugandans.

To his credit, Gen Tumwine had the wisdom and presence of mind to appreciate that unless they rethink the country’s current trajectory, peril lies ahead. At the handover of office last year, he exhibited extraordinary candour, going as far as broaching the critical issue of succession and the need to preserve whatever achievements they can lay claim. Strictly speaking though, there is not a whole lot today to be speak of.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the NRM and Mr Museveni to preserve a positive legacy of their four decades of uninterrupted rule. For one, there aren’t many Tumwines left to look Museveni in the eye and tell him the truth.

The one person with the courage and candour to face Museveni, Gen David Sejusa, is now effectively sidelined. A few others still in the orbit are in survival mode. The Cabinet of ‘fishermen,’ as the ruler dubbed it last year, is a line-up that is as supine and rudderless as you can find.

The social and political situation is precarious and will only get worse. The rulers need to look in the mirror, or rather in their hearts but especially look at the mass of angry Ugandans, particularly an increasingly militant youth population; they have to change course.