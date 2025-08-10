Our solid waste processes need some deep cleansing

Kampala's Makindye East Division seemed powerless in any attempt to banish the lingering stench of rotting garbage during last year’s festive period.

Home to some of the capital’s consumption-rich households, dotting leafy suburbs such as Muyenga, Kansanga and Ggaba, there was a near-constant presence of waste piling up on pavements waiting to be collected and trucked to a God-knows-what landfill. This as the aforesaid households hosted celebratory dinners that were, in a sense, glamorous without being ostentatious.

Abundance and lack live in the division, almost side by side. In economic backwaters like Namuwongo's Kanyogoga, that cannot afford to buy and waste as much, an absence of infrastructure to collect garbage translates into unsanitary chaos.

Overburdened with trash, the slum dwellers are left with little choice but to dump it in canals. This waste problem, in and of itself, is pernicious in its consequences. That is why it was important the latest National Development Plan the House Budget Committee pored over early this year did not pay little heed to the potentially catastrophic costs if the ongoing garbage crisis is glossed over.

If the powers that be cared to burrow deeply into its predecessor's silences and absences, they would find that the 18 programmes identified as antidotes in the plan to solid waste management deficits barely go the whole nine yards. This explains why the promise to “improve the efficiency of waste collection and transportation to 50 percent by 2025” proved complex, impossibly so.

In Makindye, Homeklin Uganda Limited—that has since 2015 been a solid waste concessionaire of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)—usually has its sanitation trucks, either wittingly or unwittingly, making fewer trips than expected. In fact, oftentimes, the entity’s services feel improvised, almost accidental.

With other policies like the National Energy Policy (2019) and the National Industrial Policy (2020) looking to spare the country of the visitations of a waste management crisis, one could instantly be enamoured. Whereas the former sets out to turn waste into energy, the latter holds out solutions in the face of a growing e-waste problem.

Yet although the laws anticipate heaven, the leaders meant to implement them would rather hope for a sighting of hell. It is clear that what ails Uganda when it comes to waste management is not the absence of a comprehensive policy for waste collection, disposal and processing. No. It is the execution. The delivery of our leaders bears more than a passing resemblance to that of a scattershot approach.

Evidently, dotting the i's and crossing the t's was not done with unerring accuracy. First off, the central government should be lauded for putting in place the aforesaid licensing system that is run under the auspices of the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema). But, then again, you do not get an A for effort.

While Nema protests its innocence since it relies on data about licensed waste handlers collated by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), the picture on the ground—from the pavements of leafy Ggaba to the dingy alleys of Kisugu—suggests otherwise. Someone is clearly sleeping on the job.

So, where do we go from here? Obviously, our leaders have to ensure that the nuts and bolts of the country’s licensing system for solid waste management are followed to the letter. A meritocratic approach that rewards top performers should be of the essence. It is a searing indictment of city authorities' performances that most urban places are on the precipice of running out of space in their landfills.

It is easy to see why urban areas are grappling with a garbage problem. Since waste is birthed by consumption, and consumption dovetails with income, urban areas are always going to be in the crosshairs.

Consequently, waste production will only be reduced if our leaders make compelling pitches around recycling, reducing and reusing. Short of that, the stench of rotting garbage that Makindye East dwellers had to put up with during last year’s festive period will become omnipresent.

The writer, Robert Madoi, is a multimedia journalist and academic.