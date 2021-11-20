Prime

Our troubled waters and  the road to radicalisation 

Norbert Mao

  • Terrorist groups romanticise what they do in order to attract recruits. On the other hand the frustrations that potential recruits face in their daily lives push them towards terror cells. In other words, terrorist recruiters fish in troubled waters.

As we grapple with the challenge of the terrorist attacks, Ugandans have to understand why terrorists do what they do and how ordinary people get recruited into terror networks. I have said before and I say again that terrorism has push and pull factors. 

