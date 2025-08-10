Overcoming obstacles to the UN reform

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly this September, participants will have to confront the escalating development finance crisis that is engulfing the UN system.

So far, responses to financial pressures have focused on cutting costs such as by reducing overhead and improving efficiency. But a lasting solution will require deeper changes, which begin with a fundamental question: What kind of UN does the world need today, and are current funding models fit for purpose? This year, a liquidity crisis created by non-paying governments means that the UN faces a shortfall of $2.4b in budget dues and $2.7b in peacekeeping contributions.

Moreover, if the UN fails to spend any funds before year’s end it is required to return them to member states as credits, rather than rolling them over to the following year.

Despite plans to cut spending by 30 percent this year from its 2023 peak, the entire UN system is at risk of insolvency. Compounding the strain, aid cuts are undermining UN programmes, with the consequences being borne disproportionately by the world’s most vulnerable people. While the scale of the UN’s current funding and liquidity crisis is unprecedented, the underlying issues are not new. With its regular budget covering only a fraction of its needs, the UN is highly dependent on ad hoc, voluntary government funding.

The UN Development System (UNDS) – comprising 43 funds, agencies, and programmes that provide country-level development support and humanitarian assistance – is particularly dependent on voluntary contributions that can be quickly pulled back.

Investment in the UNDS fell 16 percent in 2023 (nearly $9b), with 93 percent of total funding coming from voluntary sources and 7 percent from assessed membership dues. To meet this crisis, UN Secretary General António Guterres has launched the UN80 Initiative, which comprises three “workstreams”: finding ways to improve efficiency, reviewing implementation of the UN’s mandates, and examining possible structural changes and programme realignments.

The findings and proposals of the first two workstreams are supposed to inform thinking on the third. In fact, it is the third workstream that has the greatest transformative potential. If done right, the effort could mark a turning point for both the “what” and the “how” of the UN.

But success will require the UN to avoid the mistakes of past reform efforts, which have sought to decentralise and improve coordination between agencies but avoided deeper questions about the UN’s purpose and financing. As for purpose, the unique value of the UNDS lies in its power to advance and sustain globally agreed norms. Country-level activities that advance norms like gender equality, sustainability, and human rights should be at the top of the list.

The UNDS is most effective when staff can steer policy strategically and deliver results where they are needed most, rather than where donors dictate. That is why two successive Funding Compacts called for more core financing for the UN’s development activities, and less dependence on earmarked contributions.

In return, the UN committed to improving transparency, strengthening reporting, and boosting the efficiency of its operations. As for the financing itself, one solution would be to strengthen and expand the use of assessed contributions by re-examining the formula for allocating fiscal obligations among member states.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th UN General Assembly on September 20, 2022 in New York. PHOTO/COURTESY

Whatever happens next, one thing should be clear: countries get the UN they fund. Only with a robust financing framework, guided by a strong consensus on goals, can the UN serve as a credible channel for members’ investments in global development. These are the missing pieces of the UN reform jigsaw that must now be quickly found.

This article was co-authored by Nilima Gulrajani, a principal research fellow at ODI Global, and John Hendra, a former UN assistant secretary general. | [email protected]

--project-syndicate