OWC a waste of money: Deploy Gen Saleh in a more serious role

I am not saying he doesn’t; all I’m saying is that I don’t know if celebrated soldier boy, Gen Salim Saleh ever goes to church. If he doesn’t then I will admit difficulty in explaining why, every time you see him he looks really holy, like he’s fresh from taking Holy Communion. Which is why it seldom feels good throwing barbs and volleys at him, even when they are deserved. In fact, it’s hard to find people who dislike Saleh. The other reason for a bit of sympathy is that he is a real general: he earned his pips, which can hardly be said about certain of his rank - wink, wink!

In a country where there’s always more to stuff than meets the eye, it is difficult to put Saleh in a box and purport to define who he is and what exactly he is doing. But he is around; wielding lots of power and managing lots of money. He is the political Santa Claus, the go-to for thousands in search of financial bailouts and access to the President; and they make a bee line to wherever Gen Saleh pitches camp.

In civilised countries, Gen Saleh would be a man important non-military “generals” – take the Auditor General and the Inspector General of Government – should be anxious to interview. The more you ponder the role of Saleh in Uganda’s political economy, the more you understand how state power is organised and exercised in Uganda and the politics of resource allocation. And you understand better, what one needs to do in order to make things happen for himself or herself in this country. But then again, the more you ponder Saleh as an actor and factor, the more you begin appreciate how badly this nation has deteriorated in terms of failure of statecraft and absence of statesmanship. Fortunately, along the way, understanding Saleh as an actor and factor also enables one to understand part of what needs to be done to restore this nation to the path civilised, ambitious and smart nations ought to take.

Because so much of the Museveni administration is shrouded in mystery, it is hard to fathom whether it was the President’s mind to deploy Saleh in his current role or roles; or whether it was Saleh who asked to be deployed and the President – who just, just, happens to be his elder sibling – allowed him.

The legality and constitutionality of whatever policy framework Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) was conjured up under will be debated another day, over coffee and sandwiches. But a dutiful citizen will want to know whether the taxpayer is getting value for money from OWC which Saleh heads. Creating wealth can be an extremely ambiguous undertaking: whereas the inputs may be readily discerned, truth is that measurability of outcomes and impact becomes a nightmare. This column entertains the verifiable hypothesis that OWC is simply zig-zagging like a dragon fly, and going nowhere. Just a waste of taxpayers’ money. It wouldn’t stand the scrutiny of the green pen that auditors carry.

Part of the problem is that OWC seems to be based on the misguided theorem that when you throw money at poverty, it abates. And that it can do so very quickly, as matter of fact, in a matter of months or handful of years. The other really, really ill-advised creed that informs the policy making in the Museveni administration is that it is possible to maintain very poor schools and spineless education spectrum for the majority and still create wealth. Truth is that it takes time and a complex, multi-faceted array of solutions to create sustainable wealth for all in a nation; and you cannot do it by taking short-cuts and without putting the ordinary person at the forefront of everything.

This column thinks Gen Saleh can be put to better use. Assign him a more realistic and measureable sector. For example: he could lead or oversee a team to revolutionise urban transport infrastructure. Give him clear, measurable, achievable and tangible targets. For example, establish a modern railroad system in two or three metropolitan areas, within five to seven years. Output: a functional railroad system in place. Or build 10 regional world class sports stadia. Or 10 modern strategic airports. Nobody will debate or disprove that. But OWC? Naah! They’re not creating wealth; just splashing our money.