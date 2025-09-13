Pamela Ankunda unwisely opening Pandora’s Box over privatisation claims

Do you find an exciting rhythm to ‘Pamela’ and ‘Pandora’? Yeah, me too! And it just doth seem, methinks, that Pamela Ankunda – one of President Museveni’s blue-eyed girls – is trying, very ill-advisedly, it must be said, to open the proverbial Pandora’s Box. For the less enlightened, especially the lazy-do-nothings that the younger generation is, playing video games and idly drowning in social media all day, instead of reading books, Pandora was a lovely girl – the first mortal woman – in Greek mythology. Lovely and impulsive, it must be said.

And very curious. Now, there’s always a big problem where curiosity meets impulsiveness: you act first, then think much later... or even not at all, on a good day! It all started with a box that Pandora had strict instructions not to open, because it was filled with all kinds of troubles, evils, and diseases that had not yet plagued mankind. But curiosity prevailed over sensibility, and Pandora opened the box. Immediately, all the miseries that afflict humanity—sickness, toil, pain, old age, death, despair—flew out into the world.

Horrified, Pandora quickly shut the box, but it was too late, and since then, the world has been full of trouble. Friday’s paper carried a very interesting article by Pandora Ankunda: ‘Did Privatisation Send Uganda into an Abyss?’ Did I say Pandora? Merciful heavens! I keep mixing up the two girls – I’m really getting old! I believe that should read ‘Pamela Ankunda’. She, in essence, argued that the privatisation process was the best thing since sliced bread, and it poured prosperity into Uganda (and I greatly understate!).

I’m not sure how far Pamela is willing to go along this path and whether she’s able to hold her ground – like a man – and defend her claims. In civilised countries, the story of Uganda’s privatisation process, which is, in essence, a euphemism for how the guys in power looted the State of its properties, would bring an entire government crashing down in a few minutes. Most of them would be in jail on multiple convictions – and permanently barred from holding public office. But then again, Uganda has no place among the civilised nations, which is why the likes of my good friend Pamela have the audacity to claim that privatisation – which enriched those in power and impoverished the State – did Uganda good.

Ten years ago, I helped then minister for General Duties, my dear Mary Karooro Okurut, bless her soul, with the very first editing of her book, Uganda’s March to Industrialisation 1986-2040. One of the inputs was made by “Sir Richard Kaijuka of Ankole-shire” (as former Monitor editor Charles Onyango-Obbo mischievously and famously christened him in the 90s). Kaijuka, a ruling party historical, was a Trade, and later, Energy minister (inter alia) in this regime. He made two important points, which gave Karooro a big headache, given her ministerial position and proximity to the President.

One was that the first Milton Obote regime (1962-1971), politics aside, was actually a very good period for Uganda in which a lot of development was done. The other was that Obote’s second regime (1981-1985) was made impossible by the civil war, whose principal player was the National Resistance Movement – which is now the ruling party. By heaven, I stretch not the tale, but tell it as it is! Imperatively, therefore, let the record reflect that the problems Pamela so vividly described were caused by the current government. When the NRM left the bush, Uganda had no choice but to normalise, because the destabilisers were no longer at it. Simple logic.

Let the record further reflect that until the so-called ‘revolutionaries’ came to power, politicians and public alike respected, cherished, and protected public property. Towns like Jinja were performing highly because of the State-owned industries. A simple perusal of government files will show that every single factory in Jinja, for example, was taken (not bought) by a ruling party politician in the name of privatisation.

Jinja’s economy collapsed completely, making it a ghost town. I will not discuss the Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) because Pamela will blush and run into hiding because of the big names in that scandal – see, she’s opening Pandora’s Box! Let the record also show that Uganda has prospered not because of NRM, but in spite of it. We are a strong, resilient people.





Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda

