Pardons in our jurisprudence are archaical

Before I begin my rumblings, I must first credit Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni–for the very first time– for self-limiting the use of presidential pardon.

As in, he can use his power to forgive all the prisoners on one condition–that they must mobilise political support and also vote for him in an election.

This is conceivably the only virgin area where he has not abused his power. Other areas, anyone would confidently bet their kidneys.

Recently, in exercise of his constitutional power as president, pursuant to article 121 (4) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda 1995 as amended, he pardoned 13 convicts, among which, only one–Chandi Jamwa–had been convicted for causing financial loss–a sentence that carried 12-years, and 12 others had been convicted of defilement.

Defilement in Uganda, according to statistics, has a low conviction rate of 2 percent and most cases are not reported to the police. And the same statistics confirm that a girl is defiled every 40 minutes.

In my view, and according to other scholars like me who have held similar scarthing views on this repugnant use of power, presidential pardons in this modern era should only be used to; fill gaps in our legal system, right a historical wrong and maybe clear a criminal record even if it means posthumously but not to release criminals back in a society which is lumbering with an already faulted justice system where getting justice is a tug of war.

Gen Museveni, to pardon them, reasoned that his mercy was based on public health and humanitarian ground.

We have been told that Uganda prisons have state of the art hospitals or medical care for prisoners and remandees to use?

There are many convicts scattered in different prisons whose sentences emanated from procedural injustices because of the laziness or corruption of the prosecution office and irrational decisions of judges sealed their fates by failing to notice such injustices and ended up adding more salt to the injury.

In my prison memoir, The Savage Avenger–which I wrote and published upon arriving in exile in Germany, I succinctly narrate about such procedural injustices where a State Attorney comes to prison and brokers a deal with several remandees to pre bargain in exchange for lenient sentences but ends up receiving 20-30-years.

Such hopeless people are there in prison and before being cajoled, stay on remand for years–more than necessary.

The conviction rate of defilers and corrupt people is already very low and Gen Museveni releasing those who have been already convicted is not a question of whether he acted within his constitutional authority but the purpose for which the pardon doctrine was brought into our jurisprudence.

As Justice Robert Sharpe of the Court of Appeal in Canada once said, “the traditional view was that pardons were a safety valve that allowed for consideration of mercy and compassion in cases where the law failed to reflect understandable human frailties and where it would be dangerous or inappropriate for the law do to so formally.”

A South African Constitutional Court judge and former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal also once reasoned that the pardon power is inconsistent with the rule of law and such allows the head of state to exercise an arbitrary power.

The satirist Ambrose Bierce defined pardon a hundred years ago as being “to remit a penalty and restore to the life of crime”. I agree with him.

Only where individuals were wrongly convicted, where there has been a miscarriage of justice, or where legal reforms have highlighted deficiencies in past convictions, pardon may be invoked.

What Gen Museveni did will soon reflect what the president of Czech, Václav Klaus did on retirement, by pardoning over 6,000 prisoners and in a year a third of those he pardoned had already reoffended and were sent back to prison on the same offences for which they were pardoned.

I submit that the president might have used the pardon provision to set free Mr Jamwa, whose actions or omissions caused him to be convicted but the same actions or omissions have not convicted thousands like him who hold the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government together in shameful solidarity of a looter continua.