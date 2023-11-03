Parents, here’s how to enable students have a productive holiday

Recently, I was somewhere attending Holy Mass, and majority of the attendees were Primary Seven, and Senior Six candidates from schools around the city. They had come to pray for God’s guidance and favour during their final examinations.As the priest gave a homily, he emphasised two things.

One, he told candidates that much as they are seeking God’s guidance during exams, they must also do their part-read and prepare adequately.

Two, he emphasised that when they get their holidays, they shouldn’t waste time binge watching television, or on phones scrolling through social media, or join bad peer groups, but become students of substance by learning a new skill(s).

I believe this was a good package for all holiday makers. We live in a very competitive world, and the more skills one has, both soft and hard skills, the more competitive advantage they have. The beauty is, most children want to try out new things and learn. But the question is, as a parent/guardian, are you ready or available to teach them?

Some of you may say the children have been through a lot of pressure that comes with preparing for the final exams, and they need rest. It is okay for them to rest, but don’t let it be for an entire holiday.

Intentionally teach them things like cooking, home maintenance etc. Prepare them for life after school, as you will not live with them for the rest of their lives.

If you can afford, enroll them for mentorship programmes, let them learn to play instruments such as piano or guitar, or you can enroll them to learn new languages including though not limited to; Kiswahili, French, Portuegese, Chinese, Spanish. You never know when they can benefit from speaking multiple languages in this inter-connected world.

For those that own businesses, you can take these kids with you for a few days every week, and show them what you do, and how you do it. During this time, they are not only learning the basics of running and managing a business, but you are also interesting them in the family business. And who knows, they may actually like it and want to take the same line of work.

I have been at my aunt’s shop in Kikuubo, a business centre and this is what I have observed.

Many parents bring their children to their respective shops, and as the former are working, the latter are observing and learning, while others have employed their own children, who would otherwise be part of the statistics of the unemployed youth in Uganda.

Recently, I had a conversation with a businessman who brings his two sons to the shop to find out his reasons, and he said: “I want my children to be actively involved in this business at an early age. I want to prepare them to take over the business, so that in case I decide to retire, or the unexpected happens such as sickness, death, or any unexpected life’s occurrences, my business doesn’t close. I know many rich men who after dying, their businesses closed because they never involved their children, or wives. It is a sad reality losing a business one has worked so hard to establish. I don’t want that to happen to me.” As parents, the onus is on us to prepare our children for the competitive world, and the earlier we start, the better.

Don’t say they will figure out things on their own when they grow up, you are their first teacher, the formal education is a supplement. Don’t allow students on holiday to watch television or be on their phones all day long. You will be doing them disservice. Create time for them to learn something that will improve their lives today, and in the future.