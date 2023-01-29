Parents must choose schools they can afford

In one of his recent opinions, Daily Monitors’ Daniel Kalinaki raised concern about how schools have been turned into profit centres. He further explained that it is unfeasible to impose a price cap on private schools since they are businesses that have to make profits.

That said, as we scratch our heads for a lasting solution to the ever-rising school fees, it is time for parents and guardians to sacrifice their desired alternatives and choose schools they can afford.

It is important to understand that much as most schools usually hike fees, there is that school that can suit your income to save you from those school owners who minds less about your child’s education and more about their profits.

Most parents are setting a dangerous trend of preferring schools that make them seem well-off but eventually disenfranchise children who are always disrupted due to unpaid dues.

There is no reason why a parent pays school fees that is three times his or her monthly income. If that’s what you do, you must wait for a salary of nine months to cater for a term of three months.

Meanwhile, much as school fees loans can help parents to take their children to better schools, loans can eventually lead the family to dire consequences like losing property especially for persons who use personal loans to pay school fees.

It does not make a financial sense when you borrow a lot to pay for school fees since you eventually end up with a higher monthly payment and this means foregoing other major financial obligations like health care and welfare.

In addition to unjustified loans, no parent should be tempted to go for school bursaries offered by unscrupulous persons.

Most bursary schemes are intended to trap parents into unjustified fees that cover up for the waiver they claim upon issuance of a bursary. In most cases, parents are tricked into paying dubious fees like building, maintenance, caution, security among others which are supposed to be dealt with by the school owners.

The cardinal reason why we educate our children is to give them an opportunity to realise their potential as human beings, to develop whatever capacities they might have, and to make a positive contribution to the communities to which they belong.

The fallacy behind good schools , quality education is that better education should be left to parents with extra income and those who can handle high budgets. On many occasions, we have also witnessed schools with lavish facilities that fail to deliver quality results or citizens.

Better education can be achieved with parental involvement and it also improves academic performance, influence on a child’s attitude and behaviour.

As schools continue to become profit oriented, parents must be fully involved in the education of their children by encouraging them and motivating them to perform better. The ultimate goal of education is to help an individual navigate life and contribute to society once they become older.

However, as we encourage parents to opt for affordable schools, stakeholders must recognise that education is a legal right of every child and it must be affordable for everyone, everywhere.

Most importantly, private schools will continue charging what they want until there are affordable public schools offering a quality education.

Government must ensure quality and affordable education in public schools if if they are really concerned about the dubious fees charged.