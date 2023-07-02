Paris summit: How dare they not?

This past week marked a momentous occasion as French president Emmanuel Macron hosted an unprecedented summit in Paris. Officially named the “Summit for a New Global Financing Pact”, the summit was co-organised by France, Barbados and India with the objective of setting the foundations for a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.

The conference aimed to address the pressing issue of increasing financial solidarity with the Global South. It is important to note that the Global South – encompassing regions such as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and parts of Asia and Oceania – is home to the majority of humanity.

President Macron outlined several key objectives for the summit, including the restoration of fiscal space for countries facing short-term challenges, fostering private sector development in low-income nations, encouraging investments in green infrastructure for energy transition, and mobilising innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change.

Paris served as the ideal location for this summit, as it was eight years ago, during COP15, that wealthy nations worldwide pledged an annual $100b to support Global South countries in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Unfortunately, these promises yielded little results, with limited financial flows reaching the Global South.

In addition, an anti-oil and gas campaign hindered the development of hydrocarbon industries in Global South countries, subjecting them to embargoes. Africa, in particular, was condescendingly advised to avoid the “mistakes” made by developed nations and embrace renewable energy to become an energy superpower. However, minimal investment was directed towards supporting Africa’s renewable energy sector. In fact, Africa receives a mere $9.4b annually for renewable energy investments, while the global renewables industry amounts to $881b. Consequently, Africa’s share of global finance in renewables stands at a mere 0.01 percent.

While some Western leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with Macron’s decision to hold the summit and invite China, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley humorously referred to the event as the “how dare you summit”. She contended, however, that it was actually the “how dare you not summit.” Kenyan president William Ruto, seated alongside the heads of the IMF and the World Bank, emphasized the need for a new financial arrangement where the Global South has a meaningful say, as he declared the diminishing reliability of the IMF and the World Bank in delivering financing to the Global South.

It became evident that the false dichotomy imposed on the global South, forcing a choice between the environment and the economy, must be rejected. Addressing the climate crisis without simultaneously addressing the poverty crisis is unwise, untimely, and unhelpful.



As Macron confronted the profound global divide and squarely faced these challenges, a group of Western NGOs and their local affiliates in Uganda filed yet another case in a Paris court, seeking to block Uganda’s oil development. Simultaneously, in London, an anti-oil group named “Just Stop Oil” stormed the offices of Total Energies, vandalising the premises and levying baseless accusations, including claims of genocide against the Eacop project.



This group has become notorious for their juvenile tactics. The anti-oil NGOs and their climate “lawfare” fail to recognise that the debate requires nuance, seriousness, and a focus on practical solutions rather than empty slogans.

The “how dare you summit” and the frivolous protests and lawsuits highlight the need for a critical mass of responsible adults to regain control of the conversation around energy security for the Global South. How dare they not?

The writer is an advocate and partner at Kampala Associated Advocates