Parish Development Model a futile exercise

On Saturday, February 26, Sabalwanyi launched at Kibuku District of Bukedi sub-region, the long-awaited, but ill-conceived and half-baked Parish Development Model (PDM). Like its many predecessors, such as Entandikwa, Poverty Eradication Action Plan (PEAP), Bona Bagaggawale, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and Emyooga, PDM is an exercise in futility designed to deceive, hoodwink and mislead millions of wananchi. You don’t have to be a genius or a prophet to predict that PDM is destined to fail dismally and miserably.

PDM reminds me of a Chinese proverb which should be familiar to the highly-rated “fishermen” of Uganda. It says: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” The message is loud and clear and should be the guiding principle of any serious government.

It’s disingenuous, embarrassing and laughable for the Government of Uganda to encourage and promote dishing out cash to its citizens as means to alleviate poverty and increase household incomes of wananchi. A friend who is a political economist told me recently that PDM, Emyooga and many other dubious programmes are the enduring legacy of the NRM regime which introduced UPE and USE, two projects which have done enormous damage to Uganda’s education sector which was the envy of Africa in the 1960s and 1970s.

According to a story published in Daily Monitor of February 26, titled, ‘PDM offers shot at middle-income status’ PDM’s stated objective is to alleviate abject and rampant poverty in Uganda and “liberate 16 million Ugandans from subsistence to money economy.”

According to Sabalwanyi, “Through PDM, we are going to move 3.5 million households that are still in subsistence farming to the money economy. Using Operation Wealth Creation, we have reduced the proportion of homesteads working for only the stomach from 68 percent in 2016 to 39 percent.”

By the way, Operation Wealth Creation is managed more or less like a private family business. The capacity of Ugandans to tolerate, absorb and put up with absurdity, insults, mediocrity and outrage is amazing, incredible and mindboggling!

The NRM regime hopes that through PDM Uganda will achieve high middle-income status in one or two years’ time. Well, that is a very tall order which can only be achieved by day dreamers. If the past is any guide, two challenges which PDM will face are corruption and implementation of the project. Most of the parish chiefs and officials who will manage PDM are NRM cadres who are not appointed on merit. Hence, incompetence, lack of relevant knowledge and expertise and lack of experience will negatively affect service delivery.

Alternatives to PDM

First, if the NRM regime is serious about poverty alleviate in Uganda and committed to increase household incomes of wananchi, government must immediately and substantially increase budgetary allocation for three key sectors, namely, education, agriculture and health.

Second, in accordance with relevant African Union decisions which Uganda fully supported, government must allocate 15 percent of Uganda’s Budget for the education sector, 10 percent for agriculture and 10 percent for health. This modest and reasonable intervention must be applied consistently for a minimum of 10 years to have impact.

Third, government must concurrently fight endemic and systemic corruption relentlessly, without fear or favour. In addition, government must stop squandering meagre public resources on the military, foreign adventures and regime survival.

Last, the ruling class must promote democracy in Uganda, respect the rule of law and abide by the principle of separation of powers among the three branches of government.