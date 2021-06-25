Parish devt model will improve education sector

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The parish is the closest unit of government to its citizens where the public officer coordinates efforts to support service delivery. At the parish level, there are community structures that can be re revitalized at the least cost with the parish development committees which have representatives from all constituent villages and this will not only stop at the village level but will roll out to the entire economy. A country’s economy becomes more productive as the proportion of educated workers increases.

The government is set to roll out the implementation of the parish development model as the main tool to alleviate poverty. This model will be implemented and executed in parishes with the aim of steering more than 39 per cent of the households from subsistence economy to commercial production. The parish model implementation strategy is a vehicle through which household incomes and the quality of life of Ugandans will be improved where the parish will play a key role in coordinating, monitoring, supervising and reporting oversight role .

The parish development model operates on the seven pillars which include production, financial inclusion, infrastructure processing, storage marketing and social services such as education, health, and community information system. With this model expected to be rolled out on July 1 with the operationalisation of the parish development committees, installation of more than 5,000 parish chiefs who will be in charge of the initiative, Shs404.3 billion, which is the revolving fund, has been budgeted for capitalisation of the parish revolving fund in 2021/2022. This translates to an average allocation of Shs38.16m per parish and as the education sector we are very optimistic that the good products of this initiative will definitely spill over to us

The education sector has experienced serious setbacks right from March 2020 when as a country experienced the first closure and we saw over 73,200 schools closed , over 15 million learners and 548,000 teachers sent home compromising their source of income and other business. When we felt we had overcome since some sections of schools and other business sectors started opening up then we are hit by another wave which saw schools and teachers return to villages. This was devastating yet unavoidable. Uganda’s Education sector is highly privatized right from Early child hood centres .

This means that our education system is mostly supported by individual parents and guardians from humble families which highly depend on farming. . Therefore with this government initiative of extending these facilities at the parish level, we shall see most of the parents and other educational stake holders access finance, mechanize agriculture and improve on quality of the produce, market their produce, have buffer stores which will facilitate stable prices and offer them a high bargaining power in the open markets, have better quality produce due to value addition in their chain of production.

With the above the parents will have the financial muscle to take their children to school offer them the best Education and hence break the vicious cycle of poverty because these children will also in the long run earn their livelihood from these activities and use the knowledge obtained from the higher institutions of learning to make this initiative better.

However, there is need to bring different players on board at village level, district level and regional levels, civil society organisational and researchers so that the outlined benefits of this model can see the light of the day and not end up with setbacks as experienced in the previous initiatives/programmes which were disjointed and ended up with duplicative and less efficient programmes.

With the these developments at a the grass roots, the families will be empowered and we are going to see graduates embrace this initiative and also earn a living from the projects that will have been started at the village level.

Ms Mary Salome Namirembe is an educationist.