Parliament fulfils its mandate undeterred by unprincipled politics

Veteran journalist John Kakande authored a commentary in the Sunday Vision titled, “Has Parliament bitten more than it can swallow?” wherein he raised a number of issues that merit clarification.

The principle that must be untiringly restated is that this Legislature is a House of the people, who reserve the right to hold it to account in whichever manner they deem fit, and the article in issue is appreciated in that regard as a prompt for continuous self-evaluation and improvement by parliamentarians.

First, let us conclusively deal with the impeachment of the Minister of State for Lands, Hon Persis Namuganza, which Kakande says ended in a snub of Parliament, because “it is unclear whether the President ever took any action ...”.

When Parliament censures a minister in terms of Article 118 of the Constitution, it is not automatic that the minister must resign.

Censure is the means to express the legislature’s displeasure against a minister, which must be strictly understood within the realms of separation of powers, to then have the matter reserved to the discretion allowed to the President by the Constitution.

Article 118(2) states that, “Upon a vote of censure being passed against a minister, the President shall, unless the minister resigns his or her office, take appropriate action on the matter.”

The 11th Parliament being an adherent to the rule of law, understands when it becomes functus officio i.e. it has already exercised its discretion, and leave the matter at that.

On the issue concerning the Shs6 billion approved by Parliament for renting of premises for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, there is a lot of setting the record straight to do.

Parliament does not generate budgets for ministries, departments and agencies. Instead, it approves proposals brought before it by those agencies, and whenever there is need to adjust an item in any vote, the Public Finance Management Act allows the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to do so.

Therefore, to make the events surrounding the apparent removal of office of a Permanent Secretary, and her reinstatement to Parliament, is to ascribe to Parliament locus which the Constitution reserves to the Executive.

This department has already extensively clarified on the Uganda Airlines issues that we respectfully decline the invitation to repeat ourselves on the same.

The catalogue of the unrelated events the author lumps together, leads him to the unfortunate conclusion that Parliament’s standing has been put to “serious question”.

He adds that “Parliament can only redeem itself if it can stand up to the Executive and President”, to mean that Parliament should have an unproductive, conflictual relationship with the Executive filled with public bickering, for it to be seen to be working.

That will not be the philosophy of the 11th Parliament. The Executive can and is being put to the check very effectively, but also professionally, because the ultimate is not unhelpful sideshows bereft of any benefit to the taxpayer, but a cultured and well-structured engagement intent on getting the country progress from level to higher level.

Parliament enjoys and maintains excellent relations with all its stakeholders.

The days when accountability meant conflict and bickering with the Executive are over. The uncomfortable questions will be asked, and answers demanded, all the while in an environment conducive for civil politics and good governance to flourish.